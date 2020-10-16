FYI: Weekend events include music, art, theater

Today

Arts, Crafts & More Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today & Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Spanker Creek Farm, 8464 W. McNelly Road, Bentonville. Free. 685-5655, spankercreekfarm.com.

Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today & Saturday, Washington County Fair Grounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. 756-6954, craftfairsnwa.com.

It's Fall Y'all Craft Fair -- 9 a.m.-6 p.m. today-Sunday, Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville. Free. 616-2997, liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Pop-Up Vintage Market -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today & Saturday, Brick & Mortar, 120 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Free. 903-0206.

Happy Hour at the AMP -- 412 West, 4:30-10 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. Free, but limited capacity; table reservation, $25. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

"Colors of the Harp" -- A SoNA event with Alisa Coffey, 6 p.m., Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. $10-$40. sonamusic.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- Honeyjack, 6 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com.

"The Journey" -- With illusionist Scott Silven, 6 & 8 p.m. through Oct. 18, The Momentary via Zoom. $25. 657-2335, themomentary.org, scottsilven.com.

LIVE! in NWA -- Comic Karen Rontowski, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 & 6:30 p.m. & 9 p.m. Oct. 17, The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell. $15. grovecomedy.com.

Friday Nights on the Lawn -- The Irie Lions, 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn, 8 p.m., Temple Live in Fort Smith. $20. templelive.com.

__

Saturday

Spooky Show -- With Brian and Terri Kinder, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Facebook. faylib.org.

Saturday Cinema -- "The Sun is Also a Star," a modern love story, 2 p.m. & "Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles, a documentary that explores the Broadway musical, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600 or waltonartscenter.org.

"Pops on the Border" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 4 & 6 p.m., outdoors on the grounds of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Sold out. 452-7575 or fortsmithsymphony.org.

Happy Hour at the AMP -- Hot Lix, 4:30-10 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. Free, but limited capacity; table reservation, $25. 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

LIVE! in NWA -- McCuin, 9 p.m. with Miss Misery. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15. meteorguitargallery.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com