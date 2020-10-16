High school football schedule

This week's schedule

All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

Subject to change

THURSDAY'S GAME

NONCONFERENCE

Stigler, Okla. 56, Booneville 14

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Fayetteville at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside

Springdale at Rogers

Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Northside at Conway

North Little Rock at LR Catholic

Bryant at LR Southwest

LR Central at Cabot, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Mountain Home at Benton

Russellville at Greenwood

Siloam Springs at Lake Hamilton

LR Parkview at Van Buren

6A-EAST

El Dorado at Marion

Pine Bluff at Searcy

Sylvan Hills at Sheridan

Jonesboro at West Memphis

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Clarksville at Farmington

Vilonia at Harrison

Morrilton at Alma, ccd., covid-19

Greenbrier at Pea Ridge, ccd., covid-19

5A-EAST

Valley View at Brookland

Nettleton at Greene Co. Tech

Paragould at Forrest City

Batesville at Wynne

5A-SOUTH

De Queen at Camden Fairview

HS Lakeside at Hope

Magnolia at Hot Springs

OPEN Texarkana

5A-CENTRAL

Jacksonville at Beebe

LR Hall at LR Christian

Watson Chapel at White Hall

Maumelle at Pulaski Academy, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Elkins at Green Forest

Huntsville at Prairie Grove

Gentry at Shiloh Christian

Gravette at Berryville, ccd., covid-19

4A-2

Stuttgart at Clinton

Bald Knob at Heber Springs

Mills at Lonoke

Cent. Ark. Christian at SS Batesville

4A-3

Gosnell at Blytheville

Jonesboro WS at Cave City

Trumann at Pocahontas

Highland at Rivercrest, ccd., covid-19

4A-4

Ozark at Mena

Pottsville at Waldron

Lamar at Dover, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Dardanelle

4A-7

Benton HG at Arkadelphia

Nashville at Ashdown

Fountain Lake at Bauxite

Malvern at Joe T. Robinson

4A-8

Warren at DeWitt

Star City at Dumas

Hamburg at Helena-W. Helena

Monticello at Crossett, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 3A

3A-1

West Fork at Cedarville

Hackett at Charleston

Greenland at Lavaca

Mansfield at Lincoln

3A-2

Melbourne at Riverview

Newport at Salem

OPEN Harding Academy, Mountain View

3A-3

Palestine-Wheatley at Manila

Hoxie at Piggott

Corning at Walnut Ridge

Osceola at Harrisburg, ccd., covid-19

3A-4

Paris at Atkins

Two Rivers at Danville

Perryville at Mayflower

Booneville at Baptist Prep, ccd., covid-19

3A-5

Horatio at Bismarck

Glen Rose at Fouke

Centerpoint at Jessieville

Genoa Central at Prescott

3A-6

Smackover at Barton

Drew Central at Pine Bluff Dollarway

McGehee at Rison

Lake Village at Camden HG, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 2A

2A-3

East Poinsett County at Earle

McCrory at Cross County, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Cedar Ridge, Marked Tree

2A-4

Johnson Co. WS at Bigelow

Yellville-Summit at Conway Christian

Mountainburg at Hector

Quitman at Magazine

2A-5

Gurdon at Magnet Cove

Poyen at Mount Ida

OPEN Cutter Morning Star

2A-6

Carlisle at Des Arc

Marvell at England

Clarendon at Hazen

2A-7

Murfreesboro at Foreman

Mineral Springs at Lafayette County

OPEN Dierks

2A-8

Strong at Fordyce

Bearden at Hampton

Junction City at Parkers Chapel

NONCONFERENCE

Pulaski Academy at Tyler (Texas) Legacy, 6 p.m.

Osceola at Rivercrest

Greenbrier at Monticello

