High school football schedule

This week's schedule
All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
Subject to change
THURSDAY'S GAME
NONCONFERENCE
Stigler, Okla. 56, Booneville 14
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Fayetteville at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside
Springdale at Rogers
Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber
7A-CENTRAL
Fort Smith Northside at Conway
North Little Rock at LR Catholic
Bryant at LR Southwest
LR Central at Cabot, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Mountain Home at Benton
Russellville at Greenwood
Siloam Springs at Lake Hamilton
LR Parkview at Van Buren
6A-EAST
El Dorado at Marion
Pine Bluff at Searcy
Sylvan Hills at Sheridan
Jonesboro at West Memphis
CLASS 5A
5A-WEST
Clarksville at Farmington
Vilonia at Harrison
Morrilton at Alma, ccd., covid-19
Greenbrier at Pea Ridge, ccd., covid-19
5A-EAST
Valley View at Brookland
Nettleton at Greene Co. Tech
Paragould at Forrest City
Batesville at Wynne
5A-SOUTH
De Queen at Camden Fairview
HS Lakeside at Hope
Magnolia at Hot Springs
OPEN Texarkana
5A-CENTRAL
Jacksonville at Beebe
LR Hall at LR Christian
Watson Chapel at White Hall
Maumelle at Pulaski Academy, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Elkins at Green Forest
Huntsville at Prairie Grove
Gentry at Shiloh Christian
Gravette at Berryville, ccd., covid-19
4A-2
Stuttgart at Clinton
Bald Knob at Heber Springs
Mills at Lonoke
Cent. Ark. Christian at SS Batesville
4A-3
Gosnell at Blytheville
Jonesboro WS at Cave City
Trumann at Pocahontas
Highland at Rivercrest, ccd., covid-19
4A-4
Ozark at Mena
Pottsville at Waldron
Lamar at Dover, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Dardanelle
4A-7
Benton HG at Arkadelphia
Nashville at Ashdown
Fountain Lake at Bauxite
Malvern at Joe T. Robinson
4A-8
Warren at DeWitt
Star City at Dumas
Hamburg at Helena-W. Helena
Monticello at Crossett, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 3A
3A-1
West Fork at Cedarville
Hackett at Charleston
Greenland at Lavaca
Mansfield at Lincoln
3A-2
Melbourne at Riverview
Newport at Salem
OPEN Harding Academy, Mountain View
3A-3
Palestine-Wheatley at Manila
Hoxie at Piggott
Corning at Walnut Ridge
Osceola at Harrisburg, ccd., covid-19
3A-4
Paris at Atkins
Two Rivers at Danville
Perryville at Mayflower
Booneville at Baptist Prep, ccd., covid-19
3A-5
Horatio at Bismarck
Glen Rose at Fouke
Centerpoint at Jessieville
Genoa Central at Prescott
3A-6
Smackover at Barton
Drew Central at Pine Bluff Dollarway
McGehee at Rison
Lake Village at Camden HG, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 2A
2A-3
East Poinsett County at Earle
McCrory at Cross County, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Cedar Ridge, Marked Tree
2A-4
Johnson Co. WS at Bigelow
Yellville-Summit at Conway Christian
Mountainburg at Hector
Quitman at Magazine
2A-5
Gurdon at Magnet Cove
Poyen at Mount Ida
OPEN Cutter Morning Star
2A-6
Carlisle at Des Arc
Marvell at England
Clarendon at Hazen
2A-7
Murfreesboro at Foreman
Mineral Springs at Lafayette County
OPEN Dierks
2A-8
Strong at Fordyce
Bearden at Hampton
Junction City at Parkers Chapel
NONCONFERENCE
Pulaski Academy at Tyler (Texas) Legacy, 6 p.m.
Osceola at Rivercrest
Greenbrier at Monticello
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.