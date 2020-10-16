• Eric Hale, who teaches first and second grade at an elementary school in Dallas, where 98% of the students live below the national poverty line, was named the 2021 Texas Teacher of the Year, saying that while he's the first Black man to receive the honor, "I'm not the first to deserve it."

• Nancy Chan, a spokesman for the San Francisco Zoo, said Maki, a 21-year-old male ring-tailed lemur born at the zoo, is missing after someone broke into the lemur enclosure overnight and stole the endangered animal that requires specialized care.

• Chico Rodrigues, a Brazilian senator, stepped down as the Senate representative of President Jair Bolsonaro's government after police, searching his house as part of an investigation into stolen pandemic-relief funds, reported finding more than $5,000 in cash stashed in Rodrigues' underwear.

• Dylan Leblanc of Youngsville, La., convicted of killing a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her 1-year-old child, as well as injuring three other children, in a 2018 car crash was sentenced to 50 years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Anthony Martinez, 30, an inmate facing robbery charges who escaped from a Louisville, Ky., jail by climbing through a hole in a fourth-floor window to lower himself to the ground, has been captured in southern Indiana after spending two weeks on the run, authorities said.

• Everett Little, 20, of Fort Myers, Fla., accused of being recorded on security video pouring gas into bottles and then throwing them at a Planned Parenthood center to set it on fire, was arrested on arson, criminal-mischief and other charges, deputies said.

• Richard Holzer, 28, described by federal prosecutors as a neo-Nazi and white supremacist, pleaded guilty to a hate crime in a plea deal for plotting to bomb a historic synagogue in Pueblo, Colo., with phony explosives provided by undercover FBI agents.

• Stephen Kelly, a 71-year-old Roman Catholic priest, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison after being convicted of breaking into a Navy submarine base in Kings Bay, Ga., in 2018 with a group protesting nuclear weapons.

• Ricardo Pimental of Leona Vicario, Mexico, said his house ended up smelling terrible but it was worth it to take in about 300 dogs, as well as cats, rabbits and sheep that had been staying at his animal shelter as Hurricane Delta crossed the Yucatan Peninsula.