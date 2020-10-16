Man stole ex-girlfriend’s car, used it to hit her, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock woman suffered minor injuries Tuesday evening after her ex-boyfriend struck her with the car he reportedly stole from her, police said.

Officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a disturbance call from an apartment in the 1600 block of Green Mountain Drive, according to a Little Rock police report.

A 32-year-old woman told officers that she had asked her ex-boyfriend, Eugene Wimberly of Hamburg, to leave her apartment. The woman said that Wimberly struck her in the face when she asked him to leave, and that he punched her 13-year-old son in the chest when the teen tried to intervene, the report states.

Police said neither victim had any apparent injuries from being struck.

Wimberly then took the woman’s car keys and got in her 2019 Hyundai Elantra to leave the scene, the report states. She said she stood in front of the car to prevent Wimberly from leaving, but that he struck her in her right leg and drove away in her car, according to police.

Authorities said she reported a minor injury in her right leg, but refused medical attention.

Wimberly was not in custody at the time of the report.