Northside hopes to continue building momentum

It’s interesting to watch how teams react to adversity, especially when games that appear lost are turned into victories.
That was the situation two weeks ago with Fort Smith Northside, which trailed by 10 points at Fayetteville in the third quarter. But the Grizzlies rallied and won the game 33-30 on a field goal by Slate Stanton with seven seconds remaining.
Stanton’s clutch kick prompted a celebration at midfield and the Grizzlies followed up the dramatic win last week with a 21-6 victory at home over Little Rock Catholic. Northside (4-1, 1-0) hopes to continue its momentum tonight when the Grizzlies play at Conway (3-2, 1-1) in an important match in the 7A-Central Conference. Conway, which beat Fayetteville 38-20 in its season-opener, won 52-49 last week at Cabot.
Northside used a stout defensive effort to defeat Little Rock Catholic after the Grizzlies committed seven turnovers, including three interceptions. Northside got its run game going after halftime and controlled the clock against the Rockets, who ran just 11 offensive plays in the second half.
A similar scenario would benefit Northside against Conway and receiver Bryce Bohanan, who caught nine passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns against Cabot. Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood, who is being recruited by Texas A&M as a defensive back, could play a major role in the secondary against Conway.
Norwood, who engineered the comeback against Fayetteville, did not have a good game at quarterback against Little Rock Catholic. But if the Grizzlies can drastically reduce their mistakes, they can pull off the upset at Conway and look back at the comeback in Fayetteville as a turning point in the season.
RICK’S PICK: Fort Smith Northside
Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
Fayetteville at BENTONVILLE
Springdale at ROGERS
Rogers Heritage at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE
CLASS 6A
Russellville at GREENWOOD
LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW at Van Buren
Siloam Springs at LAKE HAMILTON
CLASS 5A
VILONIA at Harrison
Clarksville at FARMINGTON
MORRILTON at Alma
Greenbrier at PEA RIDGE
CLASS 4A
Gentry at SHILOH CHRISTIAN
Huntsville at PRAIRIE GROVE
OZARK at Mena
ELKINS at Green Forest
GRAVETTE at Berryville
Waldron at POTTSVILLE
LAMAR at Dover
CLASS 3A
West Fork at Cedarville
Hackett at CHARLESTON
Mansfield at LINCOLN
BOONEVILLE at Baptist Prep
GREENLAND at Lavaca
PARIS at Atkins
CLASS 2A
QUITMAN at Magazine
JC Westside at BIGELOW
Mountainburg at HECTOR
LAST WEEK 24-0 (100 percent)
OVERALL 111-23 (83 percent)
