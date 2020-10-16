Northside hopes to continue building momentum

Walker Catsavis, Fort Smith Northside junior receiver, goes high to make a catch against Little Rock Catholic in a 7A-Central Conference game. Catsavis has emerged as a go-to target for the Grizzlies this season as a 6-foot-4 receiver. Catsavis caught two touchdown passes against Catholic in the Northside win. (SPECIAL TO THE NWADG GLENN GILLEY)

It’s interesting to watch how teams react to adversity, especially when games that appear lost are turned into victories.

That was the situation two weeks ago with Fort Smith Northside, which trailed by 10 points at Fayetteville in the third quarter. But the Grizzlies rallied and won the game 33-30 on a field goal by Slate Stanton with seven seconds remaining.

Stanton’s clutch kick prompted a celebration at midfield and the Grizzlies followed up the dramatic win last week with a 21-6 victory at home over Little Rock Catholic. Northside (4-1, 1-0) hopes to continue its momentum tonight when the Grizzlies play at Conway (3-2, 1-1) in an important match in the 7A-Central Conference. Conway, which beat Fayetteville 38-20 in its season-opener, won 52-49 last week at Cabot.

Northside used a stout defensive effort to defeat Little Rock Catholic after the Grizzlies committed seven turnovers, including three interceptions. Northside got its run game going after halftime and controlled the clock against the Rockets, who ran just 11 offensive plays in the second half.

A similar scenario would benefit Northside against Conway and receiver Bryce Bohanan, who caught nine passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns against Cabot. Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood, who is being recruited by Texas A&M as a defensive back, could play a major role in the secondary against Conway.

Norwood, who engineered the comeback against Fayetteville, did not have a good game at quarterback against Little Rock Catholic. But if the Grizzlies can drastically reduce their mistakes, they can pull off the upset at Conway and look back at the comeback in Fayetteville as a turning point in the season.

RICK’S PICK: Fort Smith Northside

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

Fayetteville at BENTONVILLE

Springdale at ROGERS

Rogers Heritage at FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE

CLASS 6A

Russellville at GREENWOOD

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW at Van Buren

Siloam Springs at LAKE HAMILTON

CLASS 5A

VILONIA at Harrison

Clarksville at FARMINGTON

MORRILTON at Alma

Greenbrier at PEA RIDGE

CLASS 4A

Gentry at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Huntsville at PRAIRIE GROVE

OZARK at Mena

ELKINS at Green Forest

GRAVETTE at Berryville

Waldron at POTTSVILLE

LAMAR at Dover

CLASS 3A

West Fork at Cedarville

Hackett at CHARLESTON

Mansfield at LINCOLN

BOONEVILLE at Baptist Prep

GREENLAND at Lavaca

PARIS at Atkins

CLASS 2A

QUITMAN at Magazine

JC Westside at BIGELOW

Mountainburg at HECTOR

LAST WEEK 24-0 (100 percent)

OVERALL 111-23 (83 percent)

Rick Fires can be reached at rfires@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWARick.