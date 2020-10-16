Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Chris R. Swindle, 51, of 15524 Hight Place in Garfield was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearm by certain persons. Swindle was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Brandy J. Doshier, 40, of 20142 Ballerina Road in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Doshier was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Kevin Rickerson, 37, of 15748 Fruitwood Road in Gravette was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Rickerson was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Tera Rene Garcia, 38, of 2302 W. Persimmon St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine. Garcia was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Lawrence Robinson, 72, of 1125 N. West End Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Robinson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

Gentry

• Kaycee Jewlyn Shephard, 20, of 601 S. Little Ave. in Gentry was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Shephard was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Jessica Dianne Rodriguez, 36, of 615 N. 37th St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Rodriguez was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.