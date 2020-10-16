Now that's lawn care

As the temperatures drop around Arkansas, one of the things folks can look forward to is not having to mow the lawn for a while. Over the next few weeks, Arkansans will be busting out their lawn mowers for the last trim of the season.

One Fayetteville resident celebrated the last mow with a bit of flair.

He mowed a Pac-Man design into his yard. He then got about $30 worth of paint and added color to the shapes of Pac-Man and a few ghosts.

He didn't do it alone. Jay Phillips had the help of his 12-year-old son, who at one point pitched in with a pair of scissors. Now that's dedication to craft.

KFSM spoke with the man, and this is what he had to say: "This world can be very hard and very cold. I feel it's a privilege to be able to inject some joy, color and passion into it to compensate and make the world a teensy bit cheerier."

Well, amen to that.

Apparently Mr. Phillips does this sort of thing each year for the final mow. Who knows what he'll do next year? Though if we can make a suggestion, it sure would be cool to see Mario and Luigi cut into the grass. Just a thought.