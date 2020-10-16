Off The Wire

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Tyronn Lue has agreed in principle to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. Final terms were still being worked on, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, because no contract had been signed. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

FOOTBALL

Bell headed to Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed running back Le'Veon Bell two days after he was released by the New York Jets. The team announced the move Thursday to add another potential dynamic offensive player to an offense that already features Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Bell was cut by the Jets after a disappointing tenure in New York that lasted less than two full seasons. Bell and Coach Adam Gase appeared to not mesh since the running back signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $35 million guaranteed last year as a free agent. Bell spent his first six NFL years in Pittsburgh, and was an All-Pro twice and ranking second in the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 7,996 from 2012-17.

Hall of Famer Dean dies

Fred Dean, the fearsome pass rusher who was a key part of the launch of the San Francisco 49ers' dynasty, has died. He was 68. His death on Wednesday night was confirmed Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Dean was hospitalized last week with the coronavirus and was on a ventilator and in intensive care, according to former teammate Dwight Hicks. Dean was an undersized pass rusher who began his career as a second-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 1975 and ended it in the Hall of Fame after being named an All-Pro twice and making four Pro Bowls. Dean was an All-Pro for the Chargers in 1980 but had his biggest impact after being traded to San Francisco during the 1981 season.

BASKETBALL

Clippers set to hire Lue

Tyronn Lue has agreed to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers. A person with knowledge of the situation said final terms were still being worked on. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because no contract had been signed. Lue will replace Doc Rivers, who had coached the Clippers for the last seven seasons and is now coaching the Philadelphia 76ers. Lue, 43, was on the 59-year-old Rivers' staff this season when the Clippers wasted a 3-1 lead over Denver and lost in the Western Conference semifinals. Lue, who won two NBA championships as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, went 128-83 in parts of four seasons as Cleveland Cavaliers coach. He coached the team to the NBA Finals in 2017 and 2018, but both times they lost to Golden State. He was fired after an 0-6 start to the 2018-19 season.

Rockets' GM quits

Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Morey caused an international uproar last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. Morey tweeted an image that said: "Fight For Freedom. Stand With Hong Kong." His tweet was in reference to pro-democracy demonstrations in the semiautonomous Chinese territory that had been mired in escalating violence between protesters and law enforcement. The tweet caused businesses in China to cut ties with the Rockets and broadcasters there refused to air the team's games this season. NBA telecasts in China, however, resumed during the recent NBA Finals. The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since Morey was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons for the longest active streak in the NBA.

GOLF

Hatton ties course record

Tyrrell Hatton felt grumpy from not getting much sleep, and then he felt he was in a dream when he was 5 under through the opening five holes of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. The reality of Thursday was that even coming off an emotional win at Wentworth and a long trip from London across eight time zones, Hatton hasn't lost his touch. He tied the course record of 7-under 65 for a one-shot lead. Hatton posted the lowest competitive round at Shadow Creek, mainly because this is the first PGA Tour event at the prestigious club. Dustin Johnson, not playing this week because of a positive test result for the coronavirus, had a 65 during a casual round in 2015. Xander Schauffele birdied the par-5 18th for a 66 and was one shot behind, along with Russell Henley. Jon Rahm and Tyler Duncan were another shot behind. Rory McIlroy bogeyed his last three holes, a streak that began with him missing a 3-foot par putt, for a 73. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 1-under 71 and in a tie for 22nd place.

Hot start for Otaegui

Adrian Otaegui started his round with three consecutive birdies and then just kept going, shooting a 10-under 62 Thursday to take a three-shot lead after the first round of the Scottish Championship. The Spaniard finished with 10 birdies in a flawless round at the inaugural event, which was added to the European Tour as part of a reshaped 2020 international schedule that had been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. England's Matt Wallace, who had an eagle on the par-5 sixth hole, was tied for second with Bryce Easton of South Africa.

