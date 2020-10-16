100 years ago

Oct. 16, 1920

PINE BLUFF -- The Board of Trustees of the Chamber of Commerce today declined either to endorse the action of the Builders Exchange in declaring for an open shop policy or to take action in the settlement of the wage controversy between union carpenters and the contractors' ruling in locking out the carpenters.

50 years ago

Oct. 16, 1970

• The attorney for Dr. Grady Roper of Hot Springs, the Republican candidate for coroner of Garland County, said Thursday in a brief filed with the Arkansas Supreme Court that there was nothing in the Amendment 29 of the Arkansas Constitution to prevent Dr. Roper from resigning as coroner and then being a candidate for election to the office. Sigum Rasmussen of Hot Springs, the attorney, said that Amendment 29 prohibited a person who was appointed to elective office from succeeding himself. Dr. Roper was appointed coroner March 27, 1969, and resigned April 28, 1970. James Duncan was appointed coroner in June. Dr. Roper now is seeking election as coroner and was unopposed in the Republican primary.

25 years ago

Oct. 16, 1995

BENTONVILLE -- Peer pressure is producing positive results for some teen-age offenders. About 60 first-time offenders have been sentenced by juries of their peers since Teen Court went into action here a year ago. Only one Teen Court defendant has been charged with another crime, said Petie Cobb, case coordinator for Benton County's Teen Court. "It gives kids who have made a mistake the opportunity to be responsible for their actions, take care of it and not have a juvenile record," Cobb said. An attorney serves as judge, and the jurors are teen-agers who volunteer for the program and teen-agers who are former Teen Court defendants.

10 years ago

Oct. 16, 2010

• Jacksonville officials staged a rally Thursday night to drum up support for a proposed annexation on the Nov. 2 general-election ballot. Rickey Hayes, chief executive officer of Retail Attractions of Tulsa, which was hired last year by Jacksonville as an economic-development consultant, explained the benefits of annexation and city growth to a packed crowd at the Jacksonville Community Center. For national retailers such as Target and Best Buy to come to Jacksonville, Hayes said, the City Council and the community have to be unified and willing to compromise. "You have to play your city into what [businesses] want to do nationally," Hayes said.