President of North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau to retire

Bob Major, president and chief executive officer of the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, is shown in this June 2016 file photo.

Bob Major, president and chief executive officer of the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the year.

Major has served in his current role since 2012. He had previously worked as the organization’s group tours consultant.

Major’s work as president included changing the organization’s name, moving its headquarters from Burns Park to downtown North Little Rock, and establishing an outdoor dining district downtown.

Melanie Hoggard, chairman of the North Little Rock Advertising & Promotion Commission and owner of Moe’s Southwest Grill in Arkansas, said in a news release that the commission “would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Bob for his leadership for the past eight years.

“His dedication and love of working for the City of North Little Rock and our restaurant, hotel and tourism industry is evident in all of the great strides we have made during this time,” Hoggard wrote. “It has been a true pleasure to work with Bob to promote our local businesses in the hospitality industry, and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Karen Trevino, the bureau’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, will assume Major’s role after he retires.

“We’re going to miss Bob tremendously and are so grateful for everything he has done,” Trevino said in the news release. “He has always encouraged his staff to work hard, think outside the box and treat everyone with respect. That kind of positive influence will have a lasting impact.”