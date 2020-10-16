Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Republicans re-file lawsuit against former state lawmaker

by John Moritz | Today at 11:21 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

The Republican Party of Arkansas re-filed a lawsuit late Thursday seeking to disqualify Democrat Jimmie Wilson from an upcoming state House election, hours after the Supreme Court gave the party another shot to challenge Wilson’s eligibility.

In the lawsuit, attorneys for the GOP allege that Wilson’s decades-old convictions for illegal use of farm loans and selling mortgaged crops make him ineligible for office under a 2016 amendment to the state’s constitution barring people who have been convicted of crimes involving “deceit, fraud or false statement.”

Wilson was pardoned for his crimes by former President Bill Clinton in 2001, which he has argued removes any barriers to his ability to hold office.

An earlier lawsuit challenging Wilson’s eligibility was dismissed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in August over procedural errors. The Supreme Court upheld that decision on Thursday, but allowed opponents to re-file another lawsuit.

Wilson’s opponent in the Nov. 3 general election, Republican David Tollett, is named as a plaintiff in the Republican’s lawsuit.

Both candidates are running in House District 12, a traditionally Democratic district centered around Helena-West Helena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT