State Sports Brief

Today at 2:05 a.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

ASU, UALR play to scoreless tie

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Arkansas State University batted to a scoreless tie in double overtime Thursday in Little Rock.

Megan McClue made two saves for the Trojans (2-4-1, 2-2-1 Sun Belt). Saskia Wagner had two saves for the Red Wolves (7-0-1, 6-0-1).

Arkansas State took 14 shots, while UALR had 10.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

