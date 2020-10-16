State Sports Brief

WOMEN'S SOCCER
ASU, UALR play to scoreless tie
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Arkansas State University batted to a scoreless tie in double overtime Thursday in Little Rock.
Megan McClue made two saves for the Trojans (2-4-1, 2-2-1 Sun Belt). Saskia Wagner had two saves for the Red Wolves (7-0-1, 6-0-1).
Arkansas State took 14 shots, while UALR had 10.
-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services
