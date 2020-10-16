Tulsa running back shows off his speed

University of Arkansas running back commitment AJ Green averaged an eye-popping 16.3 yards a carry in last week's game and could've been even better.

Green had 13 carries for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns in Tulsa Union's 66-10 victory over Mustang, Okla.

"He had an 80 yarder that was called back on a hold down the field that was kind of one of those not necessary things," Tulsa Union Coach Kirk Fridrich said.

Green, 5-11, 180 pounds chose the Hogs over seven other finalists -- Baylor, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, South Carolina and Texas on March 27.

He recorded a wind-aided 10.38 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the Class 6A state meet as a freshman. He also had a time of 21.69 seconds in the 200 meters. As a sophomore, he recorded 10.52 and had a personal best of 21.46 seconds in the 200 meters while dealing hamstring problems.

Green had one of those moments that makes a coach grimace against Mustang, but the grimace soon turned to joy for Fridrich.

"He reversed the field on one of them [carry], you know as a coach sometimes you're, 'OK, don't do that,' " Fridrich said with a chuckle. "He made a couple of guys miss, and I think he broke away for about a 50 yarder after that for a touchdown."

One of six Arkansas commitments from Oklahoma, Green rushed for 939 yards and 9 touchdowns as a junior. He has 74 rushes for 420 yards, 4 touchdowns and 4 catches for 22 yards this season for the Redskins (1-4) that's dealt with covid-19 issues.

"Really for the first time this year we had the same five linemen in game for a couple weeks in a row," Fridrich said. "We struggled early on trying to get continuity with all the covid stuff."

Fridrich said Green has led the team well.

"He's team captain for us and has been a great leader," Fridrich said. "I think the biggest thing that AJ did was staying consistent and when he had an opportunity to make big plays he did."

ESPN rates Green a 4-star prospect, the No. 18 athlete and No. 188 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

"One thing about AJ that's so good is the home-run threat," Fridrich said. "If he gets into the second level, it's going to be over because he has so much speed."