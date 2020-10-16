White Hall assault-case suspect surrenders to police

A White Hall man was arrested Thursday in an aggravated assault case after an investigation by White Hall police of a domestic dispute that was reported early Sunday.

According to an incident report, police were dispatched to an apartment complex about 1:15 a.m. Sunday to investigate a report of an armed disturbance, where the report said a man, identified as Eric Donte Davis, 37, told police that he had been fighting with his child's mother, identified as Keara Adams, 29, all day, but he told police the argument did not get physical and that he did not point a firearm at anyone.

Police advised Davis or Adams to go elsewhere for the night to allow the situation to cool off, the report said.

About an hour later, police were called back to the apartment after a report of gunfire, and upon responding they found Adams and a man identified as her brother inside the apartment. The report said Adams told police that Davis had fired several gunshots from behind the apartment, and when police checked the area, they found two .22-caliber shell casings.

A witness told police that Davis was seen firing several shots before running away, the report said.

A short time later, the report said, dispatch told police that a man with a gun had been spotted several blocks away, and upon investigating, the report said police took Davis into custody and found a handgun about a block away.

After questioning, the report said Davis was released pending further investigation.

According to White Hall Police Chief Greg Shapiro, Davis surrendered to police about 12:15 p.m. Thursday and was booked into the Jefferson County jail. He said Davis is scheduled for a probable-cause hearing in Jefferson County District Court this morning.