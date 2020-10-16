Youngsters invited to Spooky Fridays

Beginning today at 7 p.m. and each Friday leading up to Halloween, Explore Pine Bluff will host Spooky Fridays, a contest for kids featuring films with local ties.

Explore Pine Bluff will highlight sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks made with some of Hollywood's behind-the-scenes cast members from Pine Bluff and the surrounding area, according to a news release.

Children will have an opportunity to watch the selected movie and answer a few online questions. If the questions are answered correctly, the name of the winner will be entered into a drawing for a Pine Bluff restaurant certificate of their choice -- $50 for first place, $35 for second and a $20 certificate for third. Winners will be announced each week, with emails sent to parents or guardians.

Those interested can log on to www.ExplorePineBluff.com and look for the Spooky Fridays information at 7 p.m. today, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. The questionnaire will remain on the website for 24 hours after the initial showing of the movie.