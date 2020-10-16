Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Youngsters invited to Spooky Fridays

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:43 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A seller offers carved pumpkins ahead of Halloween in this Oct. 30, 2015, file photo. (AP / Czarek Sokolowski )

Beginning today at 7 p.m. and each Friday leading up to Halloween, Explore Pine Bluff will host Spooky Fridays, a contest for kids featuring films with local ties.

Explore Pine Bluff will highlight sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks made with some of Hollywood's behind-the-scenes cast members from Pine Bluff and the surrounding area, according to a news release.

Children will have an opportunity to watch the selected movie and answer a few online questions. If the questions are answered correctly, the name of the winner will be entered into a drawing for a Pine Bluff restaurant certificate of their choice -- $50 for first place, $35 for second and a $20 certificate for third. Winners will be announced each week, with emails sent to parents or guardians.

Those interested can log on to www.ExplorePineBluff.com and look for the Spooky Fridays information at 7 p.m. today, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. The questionnaire will remain on the website for 24 hours after the initial showing of the movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT