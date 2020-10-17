Arkansas Postcard Past

Kensett (circa 1910): The school likely served all grades in the little White County town where the two women in the doorway were probably teachers.

Kensett, circa 1910 — The school likely served all grades in the little White County town where the two women in the doorway were probably teachers. Mailed to Harry Havens in Argenta, the message included, "I will be home next Saturday, don't eat to many bananas and bust." If the teachers earned the state average at the time, they would have been paid $273 for the 107-day school year.

