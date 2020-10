College football schedule

This week's schedule

All times Central and subject to change

Wednesday's games

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 30, La.-Lafayette 27

Appalachian St. (2-1) at Georgia Southern (2-1), ppd.

Thursday's game

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas State 59, Georgia State 52

Friday's games

SOUTH

SMU 37, Tulane 34, OT

SOUTHWEST

BYU (4-0) at Houston (1-0), (n)

Today's games

EAST

Liberty (4-0) at Syracuse (1-3), 11 a.m.

South Florida (1-3) at Temple (0-1), 11 a.m.

Kansas (0-3) at West Virginia (2-1), 11 a.m.

SOUTH

Auburn (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2), 11 a.m.

Clemson (4-0) at Georgia Tech (2-2), 11 a.m.

Kentucky (1-2) at Tennessee (2-1), 11 a.m.

Texas State (1-4) at South Alabama (1-2), 11 a.m.

Pittsburgh (3-2) at Miami (3-1), 11 a.m.

Navy (2-2) at East Carolina (1-2), 11 a.m.

W. Kentucky (1-3) at Ala.-Birmingham (3-1), 12:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. (1-1) at North Alabama (0-1), 1 p.m.

Cent. Florida (2-1) at Memphis (1-1), 2:30 p.m.

Duke (1-4) at NC State (3-1), 2:30 p.m.

E. Kentucky (1-3) at Troy (2-1), 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M (2-1) at Mississippi St. (1-2), 3 p.m.

Massachusetts at Georgia Southern (2-1), 3 p.m.

Virginia (1-2) at Wake Forest (1-2), 3 p.m.

North Texas (1-3) at Middle Tennessee (1-4), 4 p.m.

Marshall (3-0) at Louisiana Tech (3-1), 5 p.m.

North Carolina (3-0) at Florida St. (1-3), 6:30 p.m.

Boston College (3-1) at Virginia Tech (2-1), 7 p.m.

Fla. International (0-2) at UNC-Charlotte (1-2), 7 p.m.

Georgia (3-0) at Alabama (3-0), 7 p.m.

LSU (1-2) at Florida (2-1), ppd., covid-19

Game rescheduled for Dec. 12

MIDWEST

Louisville (1-3) at Notre Dame (3-0), 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas (2-3) at Missouri St. (0-2), 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt (0-3) at Missouri (1-2), ppd., covid-19

Game rescheduled for Dec. 12

SOUTHWEST

Army (4-1) at UTSA (3-2), 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi (1-2) at Arkansas (1-2), 2:30 p.m.

Angelo State at Stephen F. Austin (1-3), 4 p.m.

West Texas A&M (0-1) at Abilene Christian (0-2), ccd.

Oklahoma St. (3-0) at Baylor (1-1), ppd., covid-19

Game rescheduled for Dec. 12

Cincinnati (3-0) at Tulsa (1-1), ppd., covid-19

Game rescheduled for Dec. 5

Southern Miss. (1-3) at UTEP (3-2), ppd., covid-19

No reschedule date announced