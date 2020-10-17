POLICE BEAT: Little Rock couple held after trash-truck dispute

Couple held after trash-truck dispute

A Little Rock couple were arrested by Pulaski County sheriff's deputies after a Waste Management worker, using his garbage truck, pushed past one of the wife's vehicle after he was shot at Friday morning, according to an arrest report.

Alfonzo Rose attempted to maneuver around a dog that ran in front of his garbage truck around 7 a.m. in the Archwood Park Road area and left after assuming he had missed the dog, the report said.

Rose returned later after realizing he had hit the dog, and was confronted by Kimberly Darnell, 47, who parked in front of Rose, blocking his truck, according to the report. Darnell told Rose "you better be glad I don't have my gun on me" and began hitting his vehicle, the report said.

Darnell's husband, 51-year-old Walter Darnell, arrived at the scene and parked behind Rose, according to the report. Walter Darnell pointed a gun at Rose and told him that he would kill him, the report said.

Rose told police he slapped the gun that was in Darnell's hand and the gun fired, with the bullet hitting the front driver's side tire of Rose's truck. Rose fled in his vehicle, pushing his way past Kimberly Darnell's vehicle before being chased through the neighborhood by Kimberly and Walter Darnell, the report said.

Police arrested Walter and Kimberly Darnell at 9 a.m. at their home at 1616 Archwood Park Drive and noticed damage to their vehicles, according to the report.

Kimberly Darnell said she threatened Rose and parked in front of him, police said. Officers also said Walter Darnell said he shot at Rose's vehicle but told police he only fired because he feared his wife would be hit by Rose's vehicle, and that he had only chased Rose to catch his wife.

Kimberly and Walter Darnell were taken to the Pulaski County jail. Both are charged with felony aggravated assault, felony terroristic threatening and felony criminal mischief.

They remained in the jail Friday night without bail.

Hospital: 2 FBI impostors nabbed

Police at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences arrested a woman and her niece for impersonating FBI special agents while attempting to enter the hospital's emergency room Thursday night, according to an arrest report.

Deide Goldie, 52, and Haley Hernandez, 21, tried to gain access to the emergency room at 3:15 p.m. by saying they were FBI agents and showing fake ID badges, the report said. Police arrested the two that evening at the Emergency Room, according to the report.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County jail and are charged with felony criminal impersonation.

Sherwood woman faces drug charges

Little Rock police arrested a Sherwood woman on drug charges after a property search Wednesday morning, according to an arrest report.

Officers executed the warrant at 11 a.m. at 2812 Wolfe St. and found 20-year-old Philliscia Adams inside the residence, according to the report. Police also found 2.5 pounds of marijuana, three firearms, one of which was reported stolen, and assorted drug paraphernalia, the report said.

Adams was taken to the Pulaski County jail and charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony maintaining of a drug premises, felony theft by receiving, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.