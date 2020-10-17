Garrett expects 'clean' game vs. Steelers

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett swings a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph as offensive lineman David DeCastro intervenes during a game last year. Garrett said he and the Browns are past the incident, for which he served a six-game suspension, and hopes the Steelers are as well as the teams prepare to face off Sunday in Pittsburgh. (AP file photo)

CLEVELAND -- Myles Garrett has moved on from the ugly, regrettable moment that chases him still.

He hopes the Pittsburgh Steelers have put his helmet-swinging attack on quarterback Mason Rudolph behind them as well.

"Their head coach said they are past it," Garrett said Friday. "We're past that as a team. We are just ready to go out there and play ball."

On Sunday, Garrett comes face to face with a professional low point and the Steelers for the first time since Nov. 14, when the Browns star defensive end let his emotions overpower him.

In the frantic closing seconds of Cleveland's 21-7 win at home over the Steelers, Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and bashed the quarterback over the head with it, triggering a melee between the teams that led to suspensions, fines and accusations of racism.

Garrett was suspended six games by the NFL and had his reputation stained.

But as he readies to play in one of the bigger games since the Browns drafted him No. 1 overall in 2017, Garrett has a plan if the Steelers try to retaliate.

"Just play within the whistle," he said. "Do not be worried about what they are doing to frustrate or knock us off our game. I think they are going to play a clean, fair game, and we are going to do the same."

Garrett's trip to Heinz Field has been a subplot this week, even though the Browns will be facing veteran Ben Roethlisberger instead of Rudolph, his backup. Both teams tried to downplay the significance of the visit, but it's been impossible to ignore and will likely be brought up every time Garrett plays the Steelers.

After the confrontation with Rudolph, who initially tried to pry off his helmet while on the ground, Garrett said he reacted so violently because the quarterback called him a racial slur. He told the league the same thing when he contested the season-ending punishment.

The league said an investigation found no evidence Rudolph used the slur.

Rudolph has denied Garrett's claim, and earlier this week Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin refused to get drawn into any talk about what transpired.

"There is a lot on the table to this game in reference to stakes," Tomlin said. "They are a 4-1 team. We're trying to remain undefeated. We're not looking for that low-hanging fruit or reality TV storylines.

"This is a big game here in 2020."

Garrett agrees. A victory at Pittsburgh could signal the Browns' arrival as real contenders.

"This will be a defining game for both of us," he said. "How the rest of the season plays out will probably be resting on this game because of how much importance it plays for where we will be at in the division and who will fall.

"We get a win there, most people will give us some respect this year to see us as a legit team across the league, and from then on we have to prove it week in and week out."

Because of coronavirus restrictions, there will only be 5,500 fans in Heinz Field, which alone will lessen the hostility directed at Garrett.

Still, he knows he's not welcome.

"We are the Browns," he said. "I expect to get booed."