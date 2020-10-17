How the top 25 fared
RK. TEAM (REC.)RESULT/OPPONENTNEXT
(1) Clemson (4-0)at Georgia Techvs. Syracuse, Oct. 24
(2) Alabama (3-0)vs. (3) Georgiaat (18) Tennessee, Oct. 24
(3) Georgia (3-0)at (2) Alabamaat Kentucky, Oct. 24
(4) Notre Dame (3-0)vs. Louisvilleat Pittsburgh, Oct. 24
(5) North Carolina (3-0)at Florida Statevs. NC State, Oct. 24
(6) Ohio State (0-0)did not playvs. Nebraska, Oct. 24
(7) Oklahoma State (3-0)at Baylor, ppd.vs. (20) Iowa St., Oct. 24
(8) Cincinnati (3-0)at Tulsa, ppd.at (17) SMU, Oct. 24
(9) Penn State (0-0)did not playat Indiana, Oct. 24
(10) Florida (2-1)vs. LSU, ppd.vs. Missouri, Oct. 31
(11) Texas A&M (2-1)at Mississippi Statevs. Arkansas, Oct. 31
(12) Oregon (0-0)did not playvs. Stanford, Nov. 7
(13) Miami (3-1)vs. Pittsburghvs. Virginia, Oct. 24
(14) Brigham Young (2-1)at Houston, (n)vs. Texas State, Oct. 24
(15) Auburn (4-0)at South Carolinaat Mississippi, Oct. 24
(16) Wisconsin (0-0)did not playvs. Illinois, Oct. 24
(17) SMU (5-0)beat Tulane 37-34, OTvs. (8) Cincinnati, Oct. 24
(18) Tennessee (2-1)vs. Kentuckyvs. (2) Alabama, Oct. 24
(19) Michigan (0-0)did not playat (24) Minnesota, Oct. 24
(20) Iowa State (3-1)Offat (7) Oklahoma St., Oct. 24
(21) La.-Lafayette (3-0)lost to Cstl Car. 30-27, Wed.at Ala.-Birm., Oct. 23
(22) Kansas State (3-1)Offvs. Kansas, Oct. 24
(23) Virginia Tech (2-1)vs. Boston Collegeat Wake Forest, Oct. 24
(24) Minnesota (0-0)did not playvs. (19) Michigan, Oct. 24
(25) Southern Cal (0-0)did not playvs. Arizona State, Nov. 7