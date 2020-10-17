• Larry Hogan, the Republican governor of Maryland, said he "voted for Ronald Reagan" in this year's election, writing in the name of the late president and conservative icon after concluding that he could support neither President Donald Trump nor Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

• Latravia Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Roberson, 31, were charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of a pastor who was caught in the crossfire of two groups as he walked to his car outside a Miami flea market, police said.

• James Trinh, 5, was the first to spot Maki, a 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur stolen from the San Francisco Zoo, at a church playground in Daly City, prompting calls to police who arrived to help transport the animal, reportedly in good health, back to the zoo, ABC7 News reported.

• Joel Le Scouarnec, 70, a retired surgeon, has been charged with the rape and sexual assault of more than 300 people, a vast majority of whom were under 15, over three decades at several hospitals in central and western France, authorities said.

• Cole Evan White, 26, of Clayton, Calif., who pleaded guilty to attacking anti-racism protesters at a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, was credited for time served and avoided additional prison time but still must spend two more months confined at home.

• Sandy Gallaspie, 58, of Jefferson City, Mo., who pleaded guilty to helping a woman kill her ex-husband in 2015 and then helping bury the body, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder, authorities said.

• Tim Soignet, sheriff of Terrebonne Parish, La., said officers responding to a call about gunfire, fatally shot a Houma man after he barricaded himself in a car, asked officers to kill him and later pointed a gun at them.

• Dennis Craig, president of the State University of New York at Oneonta, has resigned to "pursue other opportunities," after a coronavirus outbreak involving hundreds of students forced the school to switch to all-remote classes for the rest of the semester, school officials announced.

• Josh Hawley, the Republican U.S. senator from Missouri who frequently criticizes Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants, is working on a book titled "The Tyranny of Big Tech," set to be released in June, in which he calls the platforms the "robber barons of the modern era."