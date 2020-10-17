Little Rock couple wins marriage project

A Little Rock couple has been named the Arkansas winner of a faith-based marriage ministry's project that honors marriage, according to a news release.

Frank and Betty Vorster, 94 and 90 respectively, were named winners of the Longest Married Couple Project, which is sponsored by the faith-based marriage enrichment program Worldwide Marriage Encounter. They have been married for 69 years.

Michael and Anne Mancino, fellow parishioners of the Vorsters at Little Rock's Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, nominated the nonagenarians for the honor, and said the two were "an example and an inspiration to all married couples."

The church plans to recognize the Vorsters for the honor during one of its future remote services.