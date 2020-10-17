North Little Rock's visitors bureau chief plans retirement

The president and chief executive officer of the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Friday he will retire at the end of the year.

Bob Major, 73, has served in his current role since 2012 and previously worked as the organization's group tours consultant.

Major's work as president included changing the organization's name, moving its headquarters from Burns Park to downtown North Little Rock, and establishing an outdoor dining district downtown.

"His dedication and love of working for the City of North Little Rock and our restaurant, hotel and tourism industry is evident in all of the great strides we have made during this time," Melanie Hoggard, chairman of the North Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission, said in a news release. "It has been a true pleasure to work with Bob to promote our local businesses in the hospitality industry, and we wish him the very best in his retirement."

Karen Trevino, the bureau's senior vice president and chief operating officer, will assume Major's role.

"We're going to miss Bob tremendously and are so grateful for everything he has done," Trevino said in the news release. "He has always encouraged his staff to work hard, think outside the box and treat everyone with respect. That kind of positive influence will have a lasting impact."