Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Harrison White, 29, of 14062 Canal St. in Rogers was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. White was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Kristina Blankenship, 39, of 30892 S.W. Missouri 86 in Eagle Rock, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Blankenship was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Rogers

• Rick Jones, 37, of 31 Plantation Drive in Little Rock was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Jones was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Brandon Waits, 26, of 574 Daniel Place Apt. B in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Waits was being held Friday in the Washington County Jail with no bond set.

• Randy Overton Jr., 38, of 13511 Robbins Road in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Overton was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Cody Kohlman, 26, of 20818 N. Lakeshore Road in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Kohlman was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.