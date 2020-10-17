OPINION | WALLY HALL: Morgan, defense wouldn't let Hogs lose

Grant Morgan refused let the Arkansas Razorbacks lose.

With 3:07 to play, Morgan, a senior from Greenwood, had 19 tackles, helping hold the Ole Miss Rebels — who have the No. 1 offense in the Southeastern Conference — to 21 points.

Arkansas, though, was clinging to a 26-21 lead, and Ole Miss had the ball when Morgan stepped in front of a Matt Corral pass and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown and a 33-21 lead that sealed the game.

Less than two minutes later, Hudson Clark, a walk-on turned starter, got his third interception of the game, and the Hogs had survived Ole Miss to go to 2-2 on the season.

The interceptions were the story of the game.

The Hogs had six, including another pick-six by Jalen Catalon, as the Arkansas defense held the Rebels to just three touchdowns. Arkansas did that just a week after the Rebels scored 48 against Alabama, although the Ole Miss defense did give up 63 points in that game.

In the loss to the Crimson Tide, the Rebels converted 4 of 4 fourth downs. Against the Hogs, they were 5 of 9.

Ole Miss had been dominating the second half until Morgan got his interception and touchdown.

The Razorbacks were predicted in the preseason to finish last in the SEC West, and some national website predicted they wouldn’t win a conference game for the third consecutive year.

Under first year head Coach Sam Pittman, those predictions are looking silly.