Pine Bluff Walmart donates $2,000 in school supplies, uniforms

Essica Clifton (right), manager of the Pine Bluff Walmart, is shown with an associate during the presentation of $2,000 worth of school supplies and uniform shirts to the Pine Bluff School District.

The Pine Bluff Walmart store recently donated $2,000 worth of school supplies and uniform shirts to the Pine Bluff School District for students in need.

The merchandise was donated via an approved Community Service Grant submitted by Shun Jackson, a district social worker, according to a news release.

The donations were presented to Jackson and another social worker, Deborah Thomas, who thanked the business for the donations during the pandemic, according to the release.