Pulaski Academy exits Texas with 'crown'

TYLER, Texas -- Pulaski Academy scored the game's final 20 points in a 50-25 victory over Tyler Legacy at Rose Stadium.

With the Bruins leading 30-25 and less than four minutes left in the third quarter after Tyler Legacy had scored a touchdown, quarterback Charlie Fiser threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dylan Allison. In the fourth quarter, Fiser had an 8-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalyn Witcher, and Josiah Johnson scored on a 10-yard run to put the game away.

Fiser completed 33 of 52 passes for 432 yards with 5 touchdowns to lead Pulaski Academy (7-0). Joe Himon caught 18 passes for 177 yards and a score, and he added 86 yards rushing.

Witcher and Allison each caught eight passes. Witcher had 140 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, and Allison had 118 yards and 2 scores.

Pulaski Academy, which was originally scheduled to play Maumelle on Friday before the Hornets were forced to cancel because of their covid-19 situation, finished with 634 yards offensively.

"For us to be able to come down here and beat this team, that is such a crown these kids can take with them and enjoy," Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley said.

Legacy Coach Joe Willis said his team played well, but it wasn't enough against Pulaski Academy.

"We had a lot of opportunities tonight," Willis said. "We had chances there even in the fourth quarter. We dropped a ball or two, and we're right back in it. At the end of the day, you're playing a championship team, so you've got to bring a championship effort every single snap."

Pulaski Academy led 23-13 at halftime after Fiser threw three touchdown passes. Witcher caught two of Fiser's first-half scoring passes.

Just 40 seconds into the second half, Legacy's Bruce Bruckner found Jamarion Miller for a 51-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 23-19.

After Pulaski Academy scored on a 7-yard pass from Fiser to Allison, Bruckner connected with Nick Bennett on a 33-yard touchdown pass to make the score 30-25 with 4:32 left in the third quarter.

Four different Bruins attempted a pass -- Fiser, Nolen Bruffett, Izarius Woods and Davis Halsell. Woods also had an interception on defense for the Bruins.

Bruckner was 3-of-9 passing for 88 yards for Legacy (2-2). Miller had 14 carries for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he had a 51-yard touchdown reception. Bryson Donnell carried the ball 16 times for 62 yards.

Legacy turned the ball over 6 times, with 3 interceptions and 3 lost fumbles.

Pulaski Academy will face Little Rock Christian on Friday at Warrior Field in Little Rock. It will be a rematch of last year's Class 5A state championship game won by Pulaski Academy.