Super Quiz: Countries

This country is also known as "Nippon."
Its Soyuz rockets were once the only provider of transport for astronauts to the International Space Station.
Conglomerates Samsung, Hyundai and LG Electronics are based here.
The song lyrics say, "They've got an awful lot of coffee in --------."
Guinness beer originated in this country.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" was shot in this country.
It is the only NATO member with no standing army.
This country seceded from Colombia in 1903.
It is also called "Persia."
ANSWERS:
Japan
Russia
South Korea
Brazil
Ireland
New Zealand
Iceland
Panama
Iran
