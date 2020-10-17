Tools and Toys: WORX Electric Trivac and myFirst Bone Conduction Headphones

WORX Trivac Electric 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Yard Vacuum

What's to love: Easily converts from a leaf blower to a vacuum cleaner.

What does it do: The Trivac has a patented 12-amp motor that rotates allowing the tool to be changed from a blower to a vacuum cleaner by turning a switch and attaching a collection bag. Use the vacuum to collect leaves and debris from shrubs, garden beds and along fence lines. A metal impeller shreds leaves and twigs for easier composting. The blower has two speeds. Low is useful for clearing paved areas while high moves large volumes of leaves. The Trivac sells for $99.99. Find out more at worx.com.

myFirst Bone Conduction Headphones

What's to love: These wireless headphones conduct sound at a safe volume through the cheekbones. The ears are uncovered allowing the user to hear what is going on around them and protecting the eardrums.

What does it do: The Bluetooth headphones are lightweight, water-resistant and play up to five hours on a charge. Great for travel or for using an iPad or computer for school work. The headphones sell for $79.90 and come with a USB cable charger. More information is available at shop.oaxis.com.