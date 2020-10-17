Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
OPINION

Tools and Toys: WORX Electric Trivac and myFirst Bone Conduction Headphones

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 1:44 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption TRIVAC Blower/Mulcher/Vac and myFirst Bone Conduction Headphones

WORX Trivac Electric 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Yard Vacuum

What's to love: Easily converts from a leaf blower to a vacuum cleaner.

What does it do: The Trivac has a patented 12-amp motor that rotates allowing the tool to be changed from a blower to a vacuum cleaner by turning a switch and attaching a collection bag. Use the vacuum to collect leaves and debris from shrubs, garden beds and along fence lines. A metal impeller shreds leaves and twigs for easier composting. The blower has two speeds. Low is useful for clearing paved areas while high moves large volumes of leaves. The Trivac sells for $99.99. Find out more at worx.com.

myFirst Bone Conduction Headphones

What's to love: These wireless headphones conduct sound at a safe volume through the cheekbones. The ears are uncovered allowing the user to hear what is going on around them and protecting the eardrums.

What does it do: The Bluetooth headphones are lightweight, water-resistant and play up to five hours on a charge. Great for travel or for using an iPad or computer for school work. The headphones sell for $79.90 and come with a USB cable charger. More information is available at shop.oaxis.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT