U.K. says trade talks over; EU holds out hope

European Commission's Head of Task Force for Relations with the United Kingdom Michel Barnier, right, leaves after addressing a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. European Union leaders met in person for the first day of a two-day summit, amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, to discuss topics ranging from Brexit to climate and relations with Africa. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP)

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the United Kingdom must prepare for a no-deal break with the European Union unless there is a "fundamental" change of position from the bloc, as the two sides swapped blame for failing to strike a trade deal with just weeks until the end-of-year deadline.

The EU said it was ready to continue negotiating, but Britain declared the talks as good as dead.

"The trade talks are over," Johnson spokesman James Slack said. "The EU have effectively ended them yesterday," he said, by stating at a summit in Brussels that the U.K. would have to significantly change position or there would be no deal. The summit ended Friday.

EU leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the bloc was still willing to seek compromise, and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said the EU still wanted a deal -- though "not at any price." Von der Leyen announced that EU negotiator Michel Barnier would head to London next week "to intensify these negotiations."

Downing Street appeared to rebuff that offer.

"There is only any point in Michel Barnier coming to London next week if he is prepared [to] discuss all the issues on the basis of legal texts in an accelerated way without the U.K. being required to make all of the moves," Slack said.

The EU said it saw several more weeks of detailed talks ahead that would by their very nature have to deal with legal wording, and said both sides would have to budge.

Information for this article was contributed by Raf Casert, Samuel Petrequin and Geir Moulson of The Associated Press.

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is reflected in a glass door as he leaves during departures at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. European Union leaders met in person for the first day of a two-day summit, amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, to discuss topics ranging from Brexit to climate and relations with Africa. (AP Photo/ Francisco Seco, Pool)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to the media during departures at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. European Union leaders met in person for the first day of a two-day summit, amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, to discuss topics ranging from Brexit to climate and relations with Africa. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP)

European Council President Charles Michel puts on his protective face mask after speaking during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. European Union leaders met in person for the first day of a two-day summit, amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, to discuss topics ranging from Brexit to climate and relations with Africa. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool via AP)

Fallen leaves on the ground opposite Britain's Parliament in London, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Britain’s foreign minister says there are only narrow differences remaining in trade talks between the U.K. and the European Union. But Dominic Raab insists the bloc must show more “flexibility” if it wants to make a deal. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

English flags and a Union flag fly above a souvenir stand opposite Britain's Parliament in London, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Britain’s foreign minister says there are only narrow differences remaining in trade talks between the U.K. and the European Union. But Dominic Raab insists the bloc must show more “flexibility” if it wants to make a deal. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)