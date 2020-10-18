5-day checkup set at Big Dam Bridge

The Big Dam Bridge will be closed to all daytime traffic for five days starting Monday, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Inspectors will work 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, on the structure across Murray Lock and Dam that connects Little Rock and North Little Rock on the Arkansas River. The temporary closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies, according to the Corps.