Arkansas 5 lanes in Bryant to close

Work on a 3.3-mile section of Arkansas 5 in Bryant will require lane closings for the next two weeks beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will reduce traffic to a single lane between Reynolds Road, also called Arkansas 183, and the Pulaski County line from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., weather permitting.

Redstone Construction Group Inc. of Little Rock is doing the work to mill and overlay the section under a $761,000 contract awarded in May. Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels.