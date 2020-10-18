Sections
Arkansas 5 lanes in Bryant to close

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:50 a.m.

Work on a 3.3-mile section of Arkansas 5 in Bryant will require lane closings for the next two weeks beginning Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will reduce traffic to a single lane between Reynolds Road, also called Arkansas 183, and the Pulaski County line from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., weather permitting.

Redstone Construction Group Inc. of Little Rock is doing the work to mill and overlay the section under a $761,000 contract awarded in May. Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels.

