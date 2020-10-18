Changes sought for ballot proposals

Editor's note: At the polls on Nov. 3, during early voting, and on absentee ballots, Arkansas voters will be faced with three ballot issues referred to the people for approval by the Arkansas General Assembly. As a service to our readers the Pine Bluff Commercial is examining each of the three ballot issues one at a time over three days. Today is Ballot Issue 3.

According to the University 0f Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Arkansas is one of 15 states where residents can propose an amendment to the state constitution or refer a state law to voters. In each general election, legislators may also refer up to three constitutional amendments to voters.

The official ballot title is: "An Amendment to the Arkansas Constitution to amend the process for the submission, challenge, and approval of proposed initiated acts, constitutional amendments, and referenda."

Votes for the ballot issue are in favor of changing the state constitution regarding the process for submission, challenge and approval of proposed initiated acts, constitutional amendments and referenda, which would increase the number of counties in which signatures must be gathered, put a deadline on lawsuits to challenge ballot measures, move up petition due dates, eliminate additional time to collect more signatures, and increase the number of votes in the General Assembly required to place proposals from the Legislature on the ballot.

Votes against the ballot issue are in favor of making no changes to the state constitution regarding the process for the submission, challenge, and approval of proposed initiated acts, constitutional amendments, and referenda.

Currently, the deadline for voter signatures to be gathered on petitions for statewide ballot issues proposed by the public is four months before the General Election. If approved, that deadline would be moved up nearly six months, to Jan. 15 of the election year. Currently, signatures for petitions on ballot issues proposed by the public must be gathered from at least 15 counties. If approved, that requirement will be changed to 45 counties.

Also, if approved, it would establish April 15 of the election year as the deadline for filing lawsuits to challenge ballot measures proposed by the public.

If the measure is approved, it would eliminate the "cure period" for statewide and local ballot measures if the legal requirement for such signatures is not met in the first round of petitions submitted to the secretary of state, county or city clerk.

The proposed changes would increase the number of votes in each legislative chamber for Legislature initiated ballot measures and salary changes from a simple majority (50% + 1) to a 60% majority and would eliminate the requirement that amendments and salary changes proposed by the Legislature be published in a newspaper in each of Arkansas' 75 counties for six months ahead of the election, changing that publishing requirement to "in a manner provided by law."

According to the Cooperative Extension Service, supporters of Issue 3 say the current initiative process has been taken advantage of by out-of-state interest groups pushing more left-of-center ideologies and that Issue 3 would "build a layer of protection around the constitution."

Opponents of Issue 3, the Cooperative Extension Service said, say passage will make it more difficult, if not virtually impossible for the average Arkansan to get a petition on the ballot by tripling the requirement for the number of counties in which signatures must be gathered, making it more expensive to collect those signatures.

Detailed information on Ballot Issue 1, Ballot Issue 2, and Ballot Issue 3 may be found on the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service Voter Education website at www.uaex.edu/business-communities/voter-education/state-ballot-issues.aspx.