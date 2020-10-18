Contested races on Nov. 3 election ballots

These are candidates for president, Congress, statewide office, legislative office, county and municipal offices in contested races in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's circulation area. Also listed are contested community college and school board races as well as judicial runoff races.

The list also includes statewide ballot issues. Five proposals will be on the ballot but votes will be counted on only three of them.

Early voting starts Monday for the Nov. 3 general election and judicial runoff.

Parties are designated by (Dem) for Democrat, (Rep) for Republican, (Lib) for Libertarian and (Ind) for independents. Incumbents are denoted by an asterisk (*).

President

Donald Trump* (Rep)

Joe Biden (Dem)

Phil Collins (Ind)

Brock Pierce (Ind)

Roque De La Fuente (Ind)

C.L. Gammon (Ind)

Kanye West (Ind)

John Richard Myers (Life and Liberty)

Howie Hawkins (Green)

Brian Carroll (American Solidarity)

Don Blankenship (Constitution)

Gloria La Riva (Socialism and Liberation)

Jo Jorgensen (Lib)

U.S. Senate

Tom Cotton* (Rep)

Ricky Harrington (Lib)

U.S. House District 3

Steve Womack* (Rep)

Celeste Williams (Dem)

Michael Kalagias (Lib )

U.S. House District 4

Bruce Westerman* (Rep)

Hanson William (Dem)

Frank Gilbert (Lib)

Arkansas Senate

Senate District 1

Bart Hester* (Rep)

Ronetta Francis (Dem)

Senate District 2

Jim Hendren* (Rep)

Ryan Craig (Dem)

Arkansas House

of Representatives

District 74

Jon Eubanks * (Rep)

June Anteski (Dem)

House District 76

Cindy Crawford* (Rep)

Caleb Harwell (Dem)

House District 77

Justin Boyd* (Rep)

Stephen Edwards (Lib)

House District 80

Charlene Fite* (Rep)

Lou Sharp (Dem)

House District 82

Mark Berry (Rep)

Gwen Faulkenberry (Dem)

House District 85

David Whitaker* (Dem)

Brian Hester (Rep)

House District 86

Nicole Clowney* (Dem)

John La Tour (Rep)

House District 87

Robin Lundstrum* (Rep)

Michael Bennett-Spears (Dem)

House District 88

Clint Penzo* (Rep)

Hawley Woods (Dem)

House District 89

Megan Godfrey* (Dem)

Jed Duggar (Rep)

House District 90

Kendon Underwood (Rep)

Kelly Krout (Dem)

House District 91

Delia Haak (Rep)

Nick Jones (Dem)

House District 93

Jim Dotson* (Rep)

Daisy Bonilla (Dem)

House District 94

John Carr (Rep)

Jene Huffman-Gilreath (Dem)

District 96

Josh Bryant (Rep)

Jon Comstock (Dem)

House District 97

Harlan Breaux* (Rep)

Suzie Bell (Dem)

Statewide ballot issues

Issue 1

Constitutional amendment on 0.5% highway funding sales tax

Issue 2

Constitutional amendment on changing term limits

Issue 3

Constitutional amendment on changing requirements for ballot issues

Judicial runoffs

Circuit Court

4th Judicial District

Division 8

Diane Warren

Conrad Odom

12th Judicial District

Division 6

Rita Watkins

Greg Magness

District Court

District 2, Division 4

(Fayetteville)

Mark Scalise

Terra Stephenson

District 6

(Fort Smith)

Jason Hunter

Just Josh Bugeja

District 12

(Logan, Yell, Conway)

Dale Lipsmeyer

Brian Mueller

Benton County

Justice of the peace

District 2

Ken Farmer (Rep)

Elizabeth Cisneros (Dem)

District 3

Lupe Martinez (Dem)

Richard McKeehan (Rep)

District 4

Tom Allen* (Rep)

Jennifer Smith (Dem)

District 5

Carrie Smith* (Rep)

Shey Bland (Dem)

District 8

Joel Jones (Rep)

Sam Slaton (Dem)

District 10

Renona Crowden (Rep)

Kelley Boyd (Dem)

District 13

Kurt Moore* (Rep)

Haley Emerick (Dem)

District 15

Joel Edwards* (Rep)

Julia Bailey (Dem)

Constable

Township 1

Bryan Aguiar (Lib)

Rob Deal (Rep)

Township 5

Michael Savage Jr.* (Rep)

David Humphrey (Lib)

Bella Vista

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Linda Lloyd*

Jerry Snow

Ward 2, Position 1

Christian Henning

John Nuttall

James Wozniak *

Charles Flanary

Ward 3, Position 1

Doug Fowler*

J.B. Portillo

Bentonville

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Bonnie Adams

Tim Robinson*

Jeremy Wiginton

Ward 1, Position 2

Dylan Shaddox

Gayatri Agnew

Jeff Wadlin

Elle Jackson

Jeff Matkins

Ward 2, Position 1

Cindy Acree*

Philip Riley

Ward 3, Position 2

Bobby Wilson

Bill Burckart*

Kesha Chiappinelli

Bentonville

School Board

Zone 1

Jennifer Faddis

Jim Parsons

Cave Springs

Recorder/

Treasurer

Kimberly Hutcheson*

Rebecca Montesa

City Council

Ward 3, Position 2

Larry Fletcher

Liz Hendricks

Centerton

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Justin Rushing

Misty Elam*

Ward 1, Position 2

Robin Reed*

Amy Rochette

James Garton

Ward 2, Position 2

Josie Reed*

Joshua Hulett

Ballot Issue

Council terms from two to four years

Garfield

Ballot Issue

Allow Sunday alcohol sales

Gravette

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Shane Hargrave

Jeff Davis*

Lowell

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Thomas Evers*

William Adams

Ward 3, Position 1

Liz Estes

Shawn Benk

Kendell Stucki

Ward 4, Position 1

Ron Mead

Steve Whitehead

Pea Ridge

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Merrill White

Jesse Fryer

Ballot Issue

Allow Sunday alcohol sales

Rogers

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Mark Kruger*

Aaron Clarke

Ward 3, Position 2

Jerry Carmichael*

April Legere

Siloam Springs

City Director

Position 6

Carol Smiley *

Nathanael Stone

Position 7

Bob Coleman*

David E. Allen

Springdale

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Randall Harriman

Mayra Carrillo

Ward 2, Position 2

Kevin Flores

Rick Evans*

Ward 3, Position 2

Tyler Smalling

Jeff Watson*

Ward 4, Position 2

Mark Fougerousse

Kathy Jaycox* ^^

Derek Van Voast

Sulphur Springs

Ballot Issue

1% sales tax

Northwest Arkansas Community College

Zone 6

Gregory Swango

Mark Scott*

Julia Gregory

Boone County

Bergman

City Council

Position 1

Rex Lovelace*

Derek Moore

Position 2

Natosha Beaver

Connie Sych*

Harrison

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Chris Head*

Jeremy Ragland

Ward 2, Position 2

Larry Philips

Dennis King

Ward 3, Position 2

Robert Goulet

James Benefiel

Valley Springs

City Council

Position 3

Ryan Reeves

Verna Milam*

Position 4

Roger Breedlove

Marlene Milam*

Position 5

Julia Yarbrough

Stephen Bryant*

Carroll County

Justice of the Peace

District 3

Laurie Farrow* (Dem)

Ferguson Stewart (Rep)

Eureka Springs

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

LauraJo Smole

Susan Harman

Ward 2, Position 1

Melissa Greene

Michael Seals

Ward 2, Position 2

Bill Ott

Bob Thomas

Ballot Issue

Abolishing Historic District Commission

Holiday Island

Mayor

Daniel Kees

Russell Baxter

City Council

Position 1

Rick Chambers

Lynn Dumas

Position 3

Linda Graves

Susan Rosen

Position 5

Barbara Talbot

Jerry Pittman

Ballot Issue

Proposal to incorporate Holiday Island

Crawford County

Justice of the Peace

District 1

Jason Cox* (Rep)

Lee Evans (Lib)

District 10

Autumn Grant (Dem)

Jayson Peppas* (Rep)

Alma

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Paul Mahan

Larry Blasingame

Ballot Issues

Council terms from two to four years

School millage decrease

Cedarville

Ballot Issue

Detachment of city territory

Dyer

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Robert Porter

Jeff Baxter

Ward 1, Position 2

Paul Brown

Richard Swearingen

Ward 2, Position 2

Randal Beard

Rhonda Rowell

Ward 6, Position 1

Chelsea Inman

Katherine Fry

Mountain City

Recorder/

Treasurer/Clerk

Tina Moore

Scott Dyer

Mulberry

City Council

Ward 2, Position 2

Damien Rice

Kimberly Bruce

Van Buren

City Council

Ward 3, Position 2

Jon Baker

Kenneth Bell

Franklin County

Branch

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

D. Scott Robins

JoAnna King

Ward 2, Position 1

J.B. Turner

Allan Heffley

Charleston

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Ronnie Roper

Sharon Sharpe

Ward 2, Position 2

Susan Potts

B.J. Ross

Ward 3, Position 1

James Schmitz

Tracee McKenna

Ward 3, Position 2

David Rice

Steve Irvin

Ozark

City Council

Ward 3, Position 2

Aerial Nicely

Russell Cagle

Donald Hatchett

Johnson County

Justice of the Peace

Position 8

Jonathan Howard (Rep)

Jacob Gould (Dem)

Coal Hill

City Council

Ward 2, Position 2

Keith Jackson

Justin McCormick

Clarksville

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Patrick Baker

Christel Thompson

Ward 3, Position 1

Eddie King

Rob Risinger

Robert Charlton

Logan County

Booneville

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Guy Robson

Alton Shackleford

Ward 1, Position 2

Eddie Gossett

Scotty Pierce

Ward 2, Position 1

Stacy Holbert

Robert Smith

Ward 3, Position 2

Justin Goff

Joe Earp

Bob Halford

Magazine

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Mychaela Bennett

Donald West

Paris

City Council

Ward 3, Position 2

Gary Eveld

Mitch Davis

Madison County

Justice of the Peace

District 5

Wendy Pettz (Rep)

Travis Dotson (Dem)

District 6

T.J McCollugh* (Dem)

Luke Dotson (Rep)

District 9

Brandi McConnell-Solorzano (Dem)

Matt Cleaver* (Rep)

Constable

South Township

Tyler Morgan* (Dem)

Wes Walters (Rep)

Newton County

No contested races nor issues

Scott County

Justice of the Peace

District 2

William Bates* (Ind)

Melvin Parker (Rep)

Waldron

City Council

Ward 3, Position 1

June Haas*

Doyle Dickens

Sebastian County

Justice of the Peace

District 7

Jim Medley* (Rep)

William Hyman(Lib)

District 11

Linda Murry (Dem)

Zach Mulson (Lib)

District 12

Jo Elsken (Dem)

Rebekah Schwartz (Rep)

District 13

Brian Leach (Lib)

Lorrie Runion (Rep)

Barling

City Director

Ward 1

Kevin Strobel

DeeWayne Norbury

Central City

City Council

Ward 2, Position 1

Charlie Carpenter

Mary Knotts

Greenwood

City Council

Ward 3, Position 2

Lora Rice

Ralph Meeker Jr.

Hartford

Mayor

Allen Tabor

Richard Hartsfield

Jesse Keeth

Recorder/

Treasurer

Danielle Woodard

Raye Morgan

Washington County

Justice of the Peace

District 1

Mac Mayfield (Dem)

Lance Johnson* (Rep)

District 2

Fadil Bayyari (Dem)

Shannon Marti (Rep)

District 3

Laurie Marshall (Dem)

Sean Simons (Rep)

District 4

Kenny Loyola (Dem)

Bill Ussery (Rep)

District 5

Randall Lane (Dem)

Patrick Deakins* (Rep)

District 6

Beth Coger (Dem)

Lisa Ecke* (Rep)

District 7

Janelle Smiley (Dem)

Sam Duncan* (Rep)

District 9

Eva Madison* (Dem)

Jim Stockland (Rep)

District 10

Andrea Jenkins* (Dem)

Robert Dennis (Rep)

District 12

Candy Clark (Dem) &&

Todd Crane (Rep)

District 13

Brandy Weaver (Dem)

Willie Leming* (Rep)

District 14

Kenley Haley-Casey (Dem)

Jim Wilson (Rep)

District 15

Nan House (Dem)

Butch Pond* (Rep)

Farmington

City Council

Ward 4, Position 1

Diane Bryant*

Terry Yopp

Fayetteville

Mayor

Lioneld Jordan*

Tom Terminella

Ron Baucom

William Harris

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Oroo Oyioka

D'Andre Jones

Pedro Fimbres Jr.

Tanner Pettigrew

Ward 2, Position 2

Matthew Petty*

William Chesser

Ward 3, Position 2

Sarah Bunch*

Peter Tonnessen

Ward 4, Position 2

Adam Fire Cat

Kyle Smith*

Paul Waddell

Holly Hertzberg

Greenland

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

Charles Maddox

Diane Reed*

Ward 2, Position 1

Jim Renfrow

David Smith

Ward 2, Position 2

Lisa Thornton*

Travis Whisenhunt

Lincoln

City Council

Ward 2, Position 2

Doug Curtsinger

Amanda Thomas

Ballot Issue

1% sales tax

Springdale

City Council

Ward 1, Position 2

Randall Harriman

Mayra Carrillo

Ward 2, Position 2

Kevin Flores

Rick Evans*

Ward 3, Position 2

Tyler Smalling

Jeff Watson*

Ward 4, Position 2

Mark Fougerousse

Kathy Jaycox* ^^

Derek Van Voast

^^ Kathy Jaycox withdrew from the race after the ballots were printed.

&& Candy Clark withdrew from the race after ballots were printed. Evelyn Rios-Stafford was selected by the Democrats to replace Clark. Votes for Clark will be counted for Rios-Stafford.