Contested races on Nov. 3 election ballots

These are candidates for president, Congress, statewide office, legislative office, county and municipal offices in contested races in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's circulation area. Also listed are contested community college and school board races as well as judicial runoff races.
The list also includes statewide ballot issues. Five proposals will be on the ballot but votes will be counted on only three of them.
Early voting starts Monday for the Nov. 3 general election and judicial runoff.
Parties are designated by (Dem) for Democrat, (Rep) for Republican, (Lib) for Libertarian and (Ind) for independents. Incumbents are denoted by an asterisk (*).
President
Donald Trump* (Rep)
Joe Biden (Dem)
Phil Collins (Ind)
Brock Pierce (Ind)
Roque De La Fuente (Ind)
C.L. Gammon (Ind)
Kanye West (Ind)
John Richard Myers (Life and Liberty)
Howie Hawkins (Green)
Brian Carroll (American Solidarity)
Don Blankenship (Constitution)
Gloria La Riva (Socialism and Liberation)
Jo Jorgensen (Lib)
U.S. Senate
Tom Cotton* (Rep)
Ricky Harrington (Lib)
U.S. House District 3
Steve Womack* (Rep)
Celeste Williams (Dem)
Michael Kalagias (Lib )
U.S. House District 4
Bruce Westerman* (Rep)
Hanson William (Dem)
Frank Gilbert (Lib)
Arkansas Senate
Senate District 1
Bart Hester* (Rep)
Ronetta Francis (Dem)
Senate District 2
Jim Hendren* (Rep)
Ryan Craig (Dem)
Arkansas House
of Representatives
District 74
Jon Eubanks * (Rep)
June Anteski (Dem)
House District 76
Cindy Crawford* (Rep)
Caleb Harwell (Dem)
House District 77
Justin Boyd* (Rep)
Stephen Edwards (Lib)
House District 80
Charlene Fite* (Rep)
Lou Sharp (Dem)
House District 82
Mark Berry (Rep)
Gwen Faulkenberry (Dem)
House District 85
David Whitaker* (Dem)
Brian Hester (Rep)
House District 86
Nicole Clowney* (Dem)
John La Tour (Rep)
House District 87
Robin Lundstrum* (Rep)
Michael Bennett-Spears (Dem)
House District 88
Clint Penzo* (Rep)
Hawley Woods (Dem)
House District 89
Megan Godfrey* (Dem)
Jed Duggar (Rep)
House District 90
Kendon Underwood (Rep)
Kelly Krout (Dem)
House District 91
Delia Haak (Rep)
Nick Jones (Dem)
House District 93
Jim Dotson* (Rep)
Daisy Bonilla (Dem)
House District 94
John Carr (Rep)
Jene Huffman-Gilreath (Dem)
District 96
Josh Bryant (Rep)
Jon Comstock (Dem)
House District 97
Harlan Breaux* (Rep)
Suzie Bell (Dem)
Statewide ballot issues
Issue 1
Constitutional amendment on 0.5% highway funding sales tax
Issue 2
Constitutional amendment on changing term limits
Issue 3
Constitutional amendment on changing requirements for ballot issues
Judicial runoffs
Circuit Court
4th Judicial District
Division 8
Diane Warren
Conrad Odom
12th Judicial District
Division 6
Rita Watkins
Greg Magness
District Court
District 2, Division 4
(Fayetteville)
Mark Scalise
Terra Stephenson
District 6
(Fort Smith)
Jason Hunter
Just Josh Bugeja
District 12
(Logan, Yell, Conway)
Dale Lipsmeyer
Brian Mueller
Benton County
Justice of the peace
District 2
Ken Farmer (Rep)
Elizabeth Cisneros (Dem)
District 3
Lupe Martinez (Dem)
Richard McKeehan (Rep)
District 4
Tom Allen* (Rep)
Jennifer Smith (Dem)
District 5
Carrie Smith* (Rep)
Shey Bland (Dem)
District 8
Joel Jones (Rep)
Sam Slaton (Dem)
District 10
Renona Crowden (Rep)
Kelley Boyd (Dem)
District 13
Kurt Moore* (Rep)
Haley Emerick (Dem)
District 15
Joel Edwards* (Rep)
Julia Bailey (Dem)
Constable
Township 1
Bryan Aguiar (Lib)
Rob Deal (Rep)
Township 5
Michael Savage Jr.* (Rep)
David Humphrey (Lib)
Bella Vista
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Linda Lloyd*
Jerry Snow
Ward 2, Position 1
Christian Henning
John Nuttall
James Wozniak *
Charles Flanary
Ward 3, Position 1
Doug Fowler*
J.B. Portillo
Bentonville
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Bonnie Adams
Tim Robinson*
Jeremy Wiginton
Ward 1, Position 2
Dylan Shaddox
Gayatri Agnew
Jeff Wadlin
Elle Jackson
Jeff Matkins
Ward 2, Position 1
Cindy Acree*
Philip Riley
Ward 3, Position 2
Bobby Wilson
Bill Burckart*
Kesha Chiappinelli
Bentonville
School Board
Zone 1
Jennifer Faddis
Jim Parsons
Cave Springs
Recorder/
Treasurer
Kimberly Hutcheson*
Rebecca Montesa
City Council
Ward 3, Position 2
Larry Fletcher
Liz Hendricks
Centerton
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Justin Rushing
Misty Elam*
Ward 1, Position 2
Robin Reed*
Amy Rochette
James Garton
Ward 2, Position 2
Josie Reed*
Joshua Hulett
Ballot Issue
Council terms from two to four years
Garfield
Ballot Issue
Allow Sunday alcohol sales
Gravette
City Council
Ward 1, Position 2
Shane Hargrave
Jeff Davis*
Lowell
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Thomas Evers*
William Adams
Ward 3, Position 1
Liz Estes
Shawn Benk
Kendell Stucki
Ward 4, Position 1
Ron Mead
Steve Whitehead
Pea Ridge
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Merrill White
Jesse Fryer
Ballot Issue
Allow Sunday alcohol sales
Rogers
City Council
Ward 1, Position 2
Mark Kruger*
Aaron Clarke
Ward 3, Position 2
Jerry Carmichael*
April Legere
Siloam Springs
City Director
Position 6
Carol Smiley *
Nathanael Stone
Position 7
Bob Coleman*
David E. Allen
Springdale
City Council
Ward 1, Position 2
Randall Harriman
Mayra Carrillo
Ward 2, Position 2
Kevin Flores
Rick Evans*
Ward 3, Position 2
Tyler Smalling
Jeff Watson*
Ward 4, Position 2
Mark Fougerousse
Kathy Jaycox* ^^
Derek Van Voast
Sulphur Springs
Ballot Issue
1% sales tax
Northwest Arkansas Community College
Zone 6
Gregory Swango
Mark Scott*
Julia Gregory
Boone County
Bergman
City Council
Position 1
Rex Lovelace*
Derek Moore
Position 2
Natosha Beaver
Connie Sych*
Harrison
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Chris Head*
Jeremy Ragland
Ward 2, Position 2
Larry Philips
Dennis King
Ward 3, Position 2
Robert Goulet
James Benefiel
Valley Springs
City Council
Position 3
Ryan Reeves
Verna Milam*
Position 4
Roger Breedlove
Marlene Milam*
Position 5
Julia Yarbrough
Stephen Bryant*
Carroll County
Justice of the Peace
District 3
Laurie Farrow* (Dem)
Ferguson Stewart (Rep)
Eureka Springs
City Council
Ward 1, Position 2
LauraJo Smole
Susan Harman
Ward 2, Position 1
Melissa Greene
Michael Seals
Ward 2, Position 2
Bill Ott
Bob Thomas
Ballot Issue
Abolishing Historic District Commission
Holiday Island
Mayor
Daniel Kees
Russell Baxter
City Council
Position 1
Rick Chambers
Lynn Dumas
Position 3
Linda Graves
Susan Rosen
Position 5
Barbara Talbot
Jerry Pittman
Ballot Issue
Proposal to incorporate Holiday Island
Crawford County
Justice of the Peace
District 1
Jason Cox* (Rep)
Lee Evans (Lib)
District 10
Autumn Grant (Dem)
Jayson Peppas* (Rep)
Alma
City Council
Ward 1, Position 2
Paul Mahan
Larry Blasingame
Ballot Issues
Council terms from two to four years
School millage decrease
Cedarville
Ballot Issue
Detachment of city territory
Dyer
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Robert Porter
Jeff Baxter
Ward 1, Position 2
Paul Brown
Richard Swearingen
Ward 2, Position 2
Randal Beard
Rhonda Rowell
Ward 6, Position 1
Chelsea Inman
Katherine Fry
Mountain City
Recorder/
Treasurer/Clerk
Tina Moore
Scott Dyer
Mulberry
City Council
Ward 2, Position 2
Damien Rice
Kimberly Bruce
Van Buren
City Council
Ward 3, Position 2
Jon Baker
Kenneth Bell
Franklin County
Branch
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
D. Scott Robins
JoAnna King
Ward 2, Position 1
J.B. Turner
Allan Heffley
Charleston
City Council
Ward 2, Position 1
Ronnie Roper
Sharon Sharpe
Ward 2, Position 2
Susan Potts
B.J. Ross
Ward 3, Position 1
James Schmitz
Tracee McKenna
Ward 3, Position 2
David Rice
Steve Irvin
Ozark
City Council
Ward 3, Position 2
Aerial Nicely
Russell Cagle
Donald Hatchett
Johnson County
Justice of the Peace
Position 8
Jonathan Howard (Rep)
Jacob Gould (Dem)
Coal Hill
City Council
Ward 2, Position 2
Keith Jackson
Justin McCormick
Clarksville
City Council
Ward 2, Position 1
Patrick Baker
Christel Thompson
Ward 3, Position 1
Eddie King
Rob Risinger
Robert Charlton
Logan County
Booneville
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Guy Robson
Alton Shackleford
Ward 1, Position 2
Eddie Gossett
Scotty Pierce
Ward 2, Position 1
Stacy Holbert
Robert Smith
Ward 3, Position 2
Justin Goff
Joe Earp
Bob Halford
Magazine
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Mychaela Bennett
Donald West
Paris
City Council
Ward 3, Position 2
Gary Eveld
Mitch Davis
Madison County
Justice of the Peace
District 5
Wendy Pettz (Rep)
Travis Dotson (Dem)
District 6
T.J McCollugh* (Dem)
Luke Dotson (Rep)
District 9
Brandi McConnell-Solorzano (Dem)
Matt Cleaver* (Rep)
Constable
South Township
Tyler Morgan* (Dem)
Wes Walters (Rep)
Newton County
No contested races nor issues
Scott County
Justice of the Peace
District 2
William Bates* (Ind)
Melvin Parker (Rep)
Waldron
City Council
Ward 3, Position 1
June Haas*
Doyle Dickens
Sebastian County
Justice of the Peace
District 7
Jim Medley* (Rep)
William Hyman(Lib)
District 11
Linda Murry (Dem)
Zach Mulson (Lib)
District 12
Jo Elsken (Dem)
Rebekah Schwartz (Rep)
District 13
Brian Leach (Lib)
Lorrie Runion (Rep)
Barling
City Director
Ward 1
Kevin Strobel
DeeWayne Norbury
Central City
City Council
Ward 2, Position 1
Charlie Carpenter
Mary Knotts
Greenwood
City Council
Ward 3, Position 2
Lora Rice
Ralph Meeker Jr.
Hartford
Mayor
Allen Tabor
Richard Hartsfield
Jesse Keeth
Recorder/
Treasurer
Danielle Woodard
Raye Morgan
Washington County
Justice of the Peace
District 1
Mac Mayfield (Dem)
Lance Johnson* (Rep)
District 2
Fadil Bayyari (Dem)
Shannon Marti (Rep)
District 3
Laurie Marshall (Dem)
Sean Simons (Rep)
District 4
Kenny Loyola (Dem)
Bill Ussery (Rep)
District 5
Randall Lane (Dem)
Patrick Deakins* (Rep)
District 6
Beth Coger (Dem)
Lisa Ecke* (Rep)
District 7
Janelle Smiley (Dem)
Sam Duncan* (Rep)
District 9
Eva Madison* (Dem)
Jim Stockland (Rep)
District 10
Andrea Jenkins* (Dem)
Robert Dennis (Rep)
District 12
Candy Clark (Dem) &&
Todd Crane (Rep)
District 13
Brandy Weaver (Dem)
Willie Leming* (Rep)
District 14
Kenley Haley-Casey (Dem)
Jim Wilson (Rep)
District 15
Nan House (Dem)
Butch Pond* (Rep)
Farmington
City Council
Ward 4, Position 1
Diane Bryant*
Terry Yopp
Fayetteville
Mayor
Lioneld Jordan*
Tom Terminella
Ron Baucom
William Harris
City Council
Ward 1, Position 2
Oroo Oyioka
D'Andre Jones
Pedro Fimbres Jr.
Tanner Pettigrew
Ward 2, Position 2
Matthew Petty*
William Chesser
Ward 3, Position 2
Sarah Bunch*
Peter Tonnessen
Ward 4, Position 2
Adam Fire Cat
Kyle Smith*
Paul Waddell
Holly Hertzberg
Greenland
City Council
Ward 1, Position 1
Charles Maddox
Diane Reed*
Ward 2, Position 1
Jim Renfrow
David Smith
Ward 2, Position 2
Lisa Thornton*
Travis Whisenhunt
Lincoln
City Council
Ward 2, Position 2
Doug Curtsinger
Amanda Thomas
Ballot Issue
1% sales tax
^^ Kathy Jaycox withdrew from the race after the ballots were printed.
&& Candy Clark withdrew from the race after ballots were printed. Evelyn Rios-Stafford was selected by the Democrats to replace Clark. Votes for Clark will be counted for Rios-Stafford.