High school football rankings

Overall top 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.) Bryant;7A-Central;6-0

COMMENT Hiatus didn't hurt as Hornets put up 70 at LR Southwest

2.) North Little Rock;7A-Central;6-0

COMMENT Used passing game to put away LR Catholic early

3.) Bentonville;7A-West;7-0

COMMENT Tigers continue dominance of 7A-West with blowout of Fayetteville

4.) Greenwood;6A-West;7-0

COMMENT L.D. Richmond latest in long line of good QBs

5.) Conway;7A-Central;4-2

COMMENT Wampus Cats rebound from loss with rout of Fort Smith Northside

6.) Cabot;7A-Central;5-1

COMMENT Panthers enjoyed bye before trip to No. 1 Bryant

7.) Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;7-0

COMMENT Bruins get victory in Texas before showdown with LR Christian

8.) Benton;6A-West;5-2

COMMENT Panthers 4-0 in 6A-West, but Greenwood looms

9.) Lake Hamilton;6A-West;6-0

COMMENT Running game propels Wolves to undefeated start

10.) Wynne;5A-East;7-0

COMMENT Yellowjackets enter overall top 10 for first time this season

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Bryant;7A-Central;6-0 N. Little Rock;7A-Central;6-0 Bentonville;7A-West;7-0 Conway;7A-Central;4-2 Cabot;7A-Central;5-1 Spr. Har-Ber;7A-West;3-4

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Greenwood;6A-West;7-0 Benton;6A-West;5-2 Lake Hamilton;6-0 LR Parkview;4-1 Jonesboro;6A-East;4-2 Searcy;6A-East;4-3

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Pul. Academy;5A-Central;7-0 Wynne;5A-East;7-0 LR Christian;5A-Central;5-1 Texarkana;5A-South;4-0 Harrison;5A-West;6-1 Morrilton;5A-West;4-2

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Shiloh Christian;4A-1;6-1 Nashville;4A-7;4-2 Joe T. Robinson;4A-7;4-3 Rivercrest;4A-3;7-0 Stuttgart;4A-2;6-0 Ashdown;4A-7;6-1

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Harding Acad.;3A-2;4-1 Prescott;3A-5;5-0 Newport;3A-2;8-0 Hoxie;3A-3;6-0 Booneville;3A-4;5-2 Rison;3A-6;4-1

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.