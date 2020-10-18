High school football scores

Scores
FRIDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-WEST
Bentonville 59, Fayetteville 14
Fort Smith Southside 26, Rogers Heritage 7
Rogers 44, Springdale 34
Springdale Har-Ber 33, Bentonville West 17
7A-CENTRAL
Bryant 70, LR Southwest 0
Conway 48, Fort Smith Northside 12
North Little Rock 49, LR Catholic 10
LR Central at Cabot, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 6A
6A-WEST
Benton 35, Mountain Home 7
Greenwood 48, Russellville 10
Lake Hamilton 42, Siloam Springs 19
LR Parkview 28, Van Buren 20
6A-EAST
El Dorado 45, Marion 34
Jonesboro 38, West Memphis 13
Pine Bluff 32, Searcy 21
Sylvan Hills 34, Sheridan 13
CLASS 5A
5A-WEST
Farmington 29, Clarksville 21
Harrison 48, Vilonia 16
Morrilton at Alma, ccd., covid-19
Greenbrier at Pea Ridge, ccd., covid-19
5A-EAST
Brookland 12, Valley View 7
Greene Co. Tech 28, Nettleton 21
Paragould 35, Forrest City 0
Wynne 49, Batesville 20
5A-SOUTH
Camden Fairview 57, De Queen 0
HS Lakeside 42, Hope 10
Magnolia 52, Hot Springs 33
OPEN Texarkana
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe 20, Jacksonville 14
LR Christian 59, LR Hall 27
White Hall 29, Watson Chapel 16
Maumelle at Pulaski Academy, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Elkins 63, Green Forest 8
Prairie Grove 55, Huntsville 14
Shiloh Christian 58, Gentry 21
Gravette at Berryville, ccd., covid-19
4A-2
Bald Knob 35, Heber Springs 15
Cent. Ark. Christian 21, SS Batesville 14
Lonoke 29, Mills 18
Stuttgart 35, Clinton 7
4A-3
Cave City 22, Jonesboro WS 19
Pocahontas 32, Trumann 14
Gosnell at Blytheville, ccd., covid-19
Highland at Rivercrest, ccd., covid-19
4A-4
Mena 23, Ozark 20
Pottsville 50, Waldron 42
Lamar at Dover, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Dardanelle
4A-7
Arkadelphia 54, Benton HG 19
Ashdown 26, Nashville 24
Bauxite 23, Fountain Lake 21
Joe T. Robinson 35, Malvern 13
4A-8
Dumas 35, Stat City 29
Hamburg 47, Helena-W. Helena 12
Warren 48, DeWitt 6
Monticello at Crossett, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Cedarville 48, West Fork 41
Charleston 48, Hackett 8
Greenland 35, Lavaca 7
Lincoln 52, Mansfield 6
3A-2
Melbourne 42, Riverview 12
Newport 51, Salem 14
OPEN Harding Academy, Mountain View
3A-3
Corning 38, Walnut Ridge 14
Hoxie 54, Piggott 28
Palestine-Wheatley 35, Manila 0
Osceola at Harrisburg, ccd., covid-19
3A-4
Danville 42, Two Rivers 6
Paris 42, Atkins 6
Perryville 21, Mayflower 0
Booneville at Baptist Prep, ccd., covid-19
3A-5
Bismarck 42, Horatio 13
Centerpoint 32, Jessieville 13
Glen Rose 57, Fouke 0
Prescott 52, Genoa Central 0
3A-6
Pine Bluff Dollarway 30, Drew Central 14
Smackover 14, Barton 12
McGehee at Rison, ccd., covid-19
Lake Village at Camden HG, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 2A
2A-3
East Poinsett County 30, Earle 6
McCrory at Cross County, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Cedar Ridge, Marked Tree
2A-4
Bigelow 43, Johnson Co. WS 14
Hector 42, Mountainburg 16
Magazine 43, Quitman 31
Yellville-Summit 33, Conway Christian 16
2A-5
Gurdon 49, Magnet Cove 6
Poyen 42, Mount Ida 21
OPEN Cutter Morning Star
2A-6
Des Arc 44, Carlisle 14
England 28, Marvell 8
Clarendon at Hazen, ccd., covid-19
2A-7
Foreman 28, Murfreesboro 0
Mineral Springs 42, Lafayette County 16
OPEN Dierks
2A-8
Fordyce 55, Strong 0
Hampton 26, Bearden 16
Junction City 53, Parkers Chapel 14
NONCONFERENCE
Greenbrier 37, Monticello 36
Pulaski Academy 50, Tyler (Texas) Legacy 25
Rivercrest 55, Osceola 27
8-MAN SCHEDULE
Episcopal Collegiate 52, Western Yell Co. 6
Marshall 50, Spring Hill 14
Mountain Pine 36, Subiaco Academy 0
Abundant Life at Unity Christian (Miss.), (n)
Rose Bud at Marianna, (n)
Midland at Woodlawn, (n)
THURSDAY’S GAME
NONCONFERENCE
Stigler, Okla. 56, Booneville 14
High school coaches
CALL US
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall. We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances. The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays. Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.