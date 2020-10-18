High school football scores

Scores

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-WEST

Bentonville 59, Fayetteville 14

Fort Smith Southside 26, Rogers Heritage 7

Rogers 44, Springdale 34

Springdale Har-Ber 33, Bentonville West 17

7A-CENTRAL

Bryant 70, LR Southwest 0

Conway 48, Fort Smith Northside 12

North Little Rock 49, LR Catholic 10

LR Central at Cabot, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 6A

6A-WEST

Benton 35, Mountain Home 7

Greenwood 48, Russellville 10

Lake Hamilton 42, Siloam Springs 19

LR Parkview 28, Van Buren 20

6A-EAST

El Dorado 45, Marion 34

Jonesboro 38, West Memphis 13

Pine Bluff 32, Searcy 21

Sylvan Hills 34, Sheridan 13

CLASS 5A

5A-WEST

Farmington 29, Clarksville 21

Harrison 48, Vilonia 16

Morrilton at Alma, ccd., covid-19

Greenbrier at Pea Ridge, ccd., covid-19

5A-EAST

Brookland 12, Valley View 7

Greene Co. Tech 28, Nettleton 21

Paragould 35, Forrest City 0

Wynne 49, Batesville 20

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview 57, De Queen 0

HS Lakeside 42, Hope 10

Magnolia 52, Hot Springs 33

OPEN Texarkana

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe 20, Jacksonville 14

LR Christian 59, LR Hall 27

White Hall 29, Watson Chapel 16

Maumelle at Pulaski Academy, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Elkins 63, Green Forest 8

Prairie Grove 55, Huntsville 14

Shiloh Christian 58, Gentry 21

Gravette at Berryville, ccd., covid-19

4A-2

Bald Knob 35, Heber Springs 15

Cent. Ark. Christian 21, SS Batesville 14

Lonoke 29, Mills 18

Stuttgart 35, Clinton 7

4A-3

Cave City 22, Jonesboro WS 19

Pocahontas 32, Trumann 14

Gosnell at Blytheville, ccd., covid-19

Highland at Rivercrest, ccd., covid-19

4A-4

Mena 23, Ozark 20

Pottsville 50, Waldron 42

Lamar at Dover, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Dardanelle

4A-7

Arkadelphia 54, Benton HG 19

Ashdown 26, Nashville 24

Bauxite 23, Fountain Lake 21

Joe T. Robinson 35, Malvern 13

4A-8

Dumas 35, Stat City 29

Hamburg 47, Helena-W. Helena 12

Warren 48, DeWitt 6

Monticello at Crossett, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Cedarville 48, West Fork 41

Charleston 48, Hackett 8

Greenland 35, Lavaca 7

Lincoln 52, Mansfield 6

3A-2

Melbourne 42, Riverview 12

Newport 51, Salem 14

OPEN Harding Academy, Mountain View

3A-3

Corning 38, Walnut Ridge 14

Hoxie 54, Piggott 28

Palestine-Wheatley 35, Manila 0

Osceola at Harrisburg, ccd., covid-19

3A-4

Danville 42, Two Rivers 6

Paris 42, Atkins 6

Perryville 21, Mayflower 0

Booneville at Baptist Prep, ccd., covid-19

3A-5

Bismarck 42, Horatio 13

Centerpoint 32, Jessieville 13

Glen Rose 57, Fouke 0

Prescott 52, Genoa Central 0

3A-6

Pine Bluff Dollarway 30, Drew Central 14

Smackover 14, Barton 12

McGehee at Rison, ccd., covid-19

Lake Village at Camden HG, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 2A

2A-3

East Poinsett County 30, Earle 6

McCrory at Cross County, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Cedar Ridge, Marked Tree

2A-4

Bigelow 43, Johnson Co. WS 14

Hector 42, Mountainburg 16

Magazine 43, Quitman 31

Yellville-Summit 33, Conway Christian 16

2A-5

Gurdon 49, Magnet Cove 6

Poyen 42, Mount Ida 21

OPEN Cutter Morning Star

2A-6

Des Arc 44, Carlisle 14

England 28, Marvell 8

Clarendon at Hazen, ccd., covid-19

2A-7

Foreman 28, Murfreesboro 0

Mineral Springs 42, Lafayette County 16

OPEN Dierks

2A-8

Fordyce 55, Strong 0

Hampton 26, Bearden 16

Junction City 53, Parkers Chapel 14

NONCONFERENCE

Greenbrier 37, Monticello 36

Pulaski Academy 50, Tyler (Texas) Legacy 25

Rivercrest 55, Osceola 27

8-MAN SCHEDULE

Episcopal Collegiate 52, Western Yell Co. 6

Marshall 50, Spring Hill 14

Mountain Pine 36, Subiaco Academy 0

Abundant Life at Unity Christian (Miss.), (n)

Rose Bud at Marianna, (n)

Midland at Woodlawn, (n)

THURSDAY’S GAME

NONCONFERENCE

Stigler, Okla. 56, Booneville 14

