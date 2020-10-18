Jefferson County Food Safety for the week of 10-18-20

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• KOSMIC KIDZ LEARNING CENTER LLC, 1702 W. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 7. Observed chicken patties being thawed sitting out. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Food shall be thawed (A) Under refrigeration that maintains the FOOD temperature at 41°F or less, (B) Completely submerged under running water 70°F or less with enough velocity to float off loose particles down the drain and maintains the food above 41°F, or (C) as part of the cooking process. Chicken patties were placed in the refrigerator during inspection.

• LAUGH N LEARN CHILDCARE CENTER, 2100 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Oct. 7. Observed shelving in kitchen that is porous and exposed to splash or food spillage. Shelving in kitchen exposed to splash or food spillage should be nonporous and easily cleanable.

• ASIAN GROCERY, 8504 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 6. Observed unlabeled containers of food in display cooler. Food should be properly labeled with information provided in 3-602.11 in the Rules and Regulations Pertaining to Food Establishments. Observed boxes of food being stored on the floor in the walk in freezer. Boxes of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Test strips not observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Restroom door is not self closing. Restroom door should have a self closure on it.

• FOOD HUT mobile, 1501 Dancing Rabbit Drive. Date of inspection Oct. 6. Observation: Need to clean nonfood contact surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Observation: Observed floors unclean. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• MATTHEWS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 4501 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Oct. 6. Observed no sanitizer in establishment. UTENSILS and FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES of EQUIPMENT shall be SANITIZED before use after cleaning.

• MATTHEWS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 4501 Dollarway Road. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 13. All violations were corrected at time of follow-up inspection.

• TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE, 502 Mallard Loop, Ste E. Date of inspection Oct. 6. Observed bottles of chemicals being stored by food on a shelf in the kitchen. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Chemicals were moved during inspection. Observed used wiping cloths sitting on counter top in prep area. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

• BIG RED EXPRESS, 8110 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of opening inspection Oct. 5. Okay to operate -- permit given.

• LITTLE FIREHOUSE DAYCARE, 2911 W. 13th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 13. Violation #20 (Proper cold holding temperatures) not corrected during follow-up inspection.

• RED LOBSTER, 3000 Pines Mall Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 13. No violations reported.

• PRECIOUS MEMORIES TOO, 6022 Sheridan Road. Date of inspection Oct. 5. Observation: Observed cooler 52 degrees. [List food item(s), temperature, and unit] Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• TACO BELL, 8001 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Oct. 5. Diced tomatoes and pico de gallo (50 degrees F) in prep refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Food contents of refrigerator were discarded during inspection. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed trash cans containing food residue uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.