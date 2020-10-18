Fontrell Baines, 31, a Tennessee rapper who boasted in a music video about getting rich from committing unemployment fraud, was arrested in Los Angles after federal prosecutors said he fraudulently obtained at least 92 unemployment debit cards preloaded with more than $1.2 million.

Vincenzo De Luca, the regional governor of Campania, Italy, blasted Halloween as a “stupid American extravagance” and a “monument to imbecility” in announcing a 10 p.m. curfew in Naples and the surrounding region during the Halloween weekend in response to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Abraham Alejandro, 25, a cameraman, said he was “just glad to have made it out alive” after a boat carrying 21 people caught fire during a trip to film a music video on the New River in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., injuring 13 of the passengers, including seven who were hospitalized.

Kristin Farris, 21, a Virginia woman, is facing a misdemeanor charge after the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Association said a video posted on social media shows Farris hand-feeding what appeared to be watermelon and chocolate to a black bear in Gatlinburg.

Duncan Hunter, a former congressman from San Diego who pleaded guilty to conspiring to misuse campaign funds for personal expenses, will serve his 11-month sentence at Federal Correctional Institute La Tuna in Anthony, Texas, according to Hunter’s attorney.

Dominique DeWeese, a Black man from Oregon, filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against a Portland gas station after he was prohibited from buying gas by a white attendant who, according to DeWeese, implied that he did not want to provide DeWeese with an opportunity to set fires or commit other crimes.