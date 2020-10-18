NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 6 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)
LAST WEEK 1-9 receiving in victory over Buccaneers
SEASON 5-30 receiving in 5 games
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4-23 receiving, 1 TD in loss to Saints
SEASON 22-268 receiving, 1 TD in 5 games
WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)
LAST WEEK 1-8 receiving in loss to Saints
SEASON 2-23 receiving in 5 games
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1-9 receiving in loss to Bears
SEASON 1-9 receiving in 2 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 1-3 rushing, 6-46 receiving in loss to Rams
SEASON 19-75 rushing, 17-124 receiving in 5 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles in loss to Rams
SEASON 13 tackles in 5 games
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 10 tackles in victory over Chargers
SEASON 36 tackles, 2 sacks in 5 games
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 7 tackles in loss to Dolphins
SEASON 12 tackles in 3 games
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Browns
SEASON 9 tackles in 5 games
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Seahawks
SEASON 5 tackles in 5 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK 2-43.0 net avg. in victory over Colts
SEASON 15-39.0 net avg. in 5 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)
LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
LB KENDALL DONNERSON (Bengals/Maumelle)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)
DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Washington/Arkansas)
SUSPENDED
TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)
REASON Violation of NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy
INJURED RESERVE
WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.