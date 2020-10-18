NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 6 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)

LAST WEEK 1-9 receiving in victory over Buccaneers

SEASON 5-30 receiving in 5 games

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4-23 receiving, 1 TD in loss to Saints

SEASON 22-268 receiving, 1 TD in 5 games

WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)

LAST WEEK 1-8 receiving in loss to Saints

SEASON 2-23 receiving in 5 games

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1-9 receiving in loss to Bears

SEASON 1-9 receiving in 2 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 1-3 rushing, 6-46 receiving in loss to Rams

SEASON 19-75 rushing, 17-124 receiving in 5 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles in loss to Rams

SEASON 13 tackles in 5 games

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 10 tackles in victory over Chargers

SEASON 36 tackles, 2 sacks in 5 games

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 7 tackles in loss to Dolphins

SEASON 12 tackles in 3 games

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Browns

SEASON 9 tackles in 5 games

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in loss to Seahawks

SEASON 5 tackles in 5 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 2-43.0 net avg. in victory over Colts

SEASON 15-39.0 net avg. in 5 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

OL HJALTE FROHOLDT (Patriots/Arkansas)

LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

LB KENDALL DONNERSON (Bengals/Maumelle)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)

DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Washington/Arkansas)

SUSPENDED

TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)

REASON Violation of NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy

INJURED RESERVE

WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.