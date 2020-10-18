Pet of the Week

Little One is a small orange tabby with golden eyes. He was trapped at a colony, but even before trap- ping, he showed signs of wanting to be tame. And he is. Little One will compete with Sunshine for his share of attention. The boys get along well as a pair and would love to be adopted together.

Little One is a small orange tabby with golden eyes. He was trapped at a colony, but even before trapping, he showed signs of wanting to be tame. And he is. Little One will compete with Sunshine for his share of attention. The boys get along well as a pair and would love to be adopted together.

Featured Felines

Sunshine is a medium orange tabby approximately 5 years old. He was rescued from a trap-and-kill situation and after several years has turned into a love bug. He loves to give out kisses and hugs. He and Little One are great friends and would love to be adopted together. They can live happily and safely together even though Sunshine is FIV+.

Grayson was trapped at 10 weeks old in the middle of downtown Little Rock where he and his family were living in an abandoned building. Now a handsome 3-year-old, he is a light gray with charcoal stripes. He likes head rubs and being petted and is a very affectionate boy who loves attention.

Little One and friends can be adopted through Feline Rescue & Rehome (FuRR). More information is available at (501) 661-0956 and teamfurr.org.