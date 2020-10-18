Suspect detained in man's shooting death

The Little Rock Police Department said a man died in a shooting at 7715 McDaniel Drive early Saturday morning, according to a news release.

Police responded to the home at that address just after 1 a.m. They identified the victim as 40-year-old Antony King.

According to an incident report, King was injured and on the floor when officers arrived, and medical personnel who responded later pronounced him dead.

Police made contact with 19-year-old Jaida Bangura, the release stated. Bangura was involved in the shooting, authorities said, but they did not elaborate on the disturbance or Bangura's role.

Police said a person in the home called police "after hearing a disturbance followed by gunshots, and later finding a male shot in another portion of the residence."

After a preliminary investigation, no charges have been filed.

According to the incident report, Bangura was detained as a suspect and taken to the 12th Street police substation, where detectives determined the case would be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney's office for further review.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The victim and the suspect knew each another, according to police, and there was no threat to the public.

King's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.