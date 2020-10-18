Work to close lanes on Arkansas 147

Maintenance on the Interstate 40 overpass crossing Arkansas 147 in the Lehi community just west of West Memphis will require overnight lane closings on the state highway parts of four days starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the southbound lane of Arkansas 147 at the I-40 overpass from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily, weather permitting.

The closing will not allow traffic traveling west on I-40 to use the Arkansas 147 exit to travel south on Arkansas 147, the department said. Traffic traveling south on Arkansas 147 will need to find an alternate route. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones, barricades and signs.