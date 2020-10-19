Blytheville mother arrested in connection with 3-year-old's death

A Blytheville woman was arrested Saturday in connection with negligent homicide and second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of her child.

Keyvona Hughes, 25, is the mother of a 3-year-old who was killed Oct. 9 at about 4 p.m. at the Chickasaw Courts Housing area in Blytheville, according to a news release.

Initially the child’s death was thought to be an accidental electrocution but on Oct. 12 the Arkansas State Medical Examiner told the Blytheville Police Department that an autopsy determined the child died of a gunshot wound.

Further investigation by the police department and the Mississippi County coroner's office indicated the child and parents were asleep in a bed with a loaded firearm when the incident occurred, according to the release.