Early voting begins in Arkansas for November election

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:32 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption "I Voted" stickers sit on a table, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Cambridge City Hall annex, on the first morning of early voting in Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Early voting began Monday in Arkansas for the November general election, and lines were reported at several locations around the state.

Secretary of State John Thurston hasn't predicted how many of the state's 1.8 million registered voters will cast a ballot in this year's election. Officials, however, are expecting a large number of mail-in ballots after Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an order allowing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic as a reason to vote absentee.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

Aside from the presidential race, the election features an unexpectedly tight race for a congressional seat in central Arkansas. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton is seeking re-election but only faces a Libertarian challenger.

Arkansas' ballot also features three measures legislators referred to voters, including a proposal to permanently extend a half-cent sales tax for highways.

