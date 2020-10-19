HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after eight weeks

North Little Rock running back Aaron Sims (left) tries to cut past Little Rock Catholic’s Drew Parker during Friday night’s game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

We continue to limp toward the end of the regular season in this year when games are canceled due to the virus and new contests are scheduled on the fly.

Eight weeks down; three to go until the playoffs.

Only one of our Top 10 teams — No. 7 Cabot — wasn’t in action last Friday. The other nine teams played, and all won big.

The margins of victory for the nine teams that played were 70, 39, 45, 25, 38, 36, 28, 29 and 23 points. So it wasn’t a Friday night for drama, at least as far as the Top 10.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Pulaski Academy Greenwood Conway Cabot Benton Wynne Lake Hamilton

CLASS 7A

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Conway Cabot

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Benton Lake Hamilton Little Rock Parkview Jonesboro

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Wynne Little Rock Christian Texarkana Harrison

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Stuttgart Arkadelphia Nashville Joe T. Robinson

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy Prescott Hoxie Newport Rison

CLASS 2A