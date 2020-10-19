HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after eight weeks

North Little Rock running back Aaron Sims (left) tries to cut past Little Rock Catholic’s Drew Parker during Friday night’s game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)
We continue to limp toward the end of the regular season in this year when games are canceled due to the virus and new contests are scheduled on the fly.
Eight weeks down; three to go until the playoffs.
Only one of our Top 10 teams — No. 7 Cabot — wasn’t in action last Friday. The other nine teams played, and all won big.
The margins of victory for the nine teams that played were 70, 39, 45, 25, 38, 36, 28, 29 and 23 points. So it wasn’t a Friday night for drama, at least as far as the Top 10.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- Conway
- Cabot
- Benton
- Wynne
- Lake Hamilton
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Conway
- Cabot
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Benton
- Lake Hamilton
- Little Rock Parkview
- Jonesboro
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Wynne
- Little Rock Christian
- Texarkana
- Harrison
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Stuttgart
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Joe T. Robinson
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Hoxie
- Newport
- Rison
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Des Arc
- Poyen
- Junction City
