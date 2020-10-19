Homemaker group elects new VP, shares helpful tips

New Horizon EHC members show off the No Sew blankets they made for the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. Members include, from left, Sharon Johnson, Wanda Kongenski, Marion Shorey, Dot Hart and Kim Edwards. Special to The Commercial

In this time of covid-19, sometimes it's hard to find a place to meet and be social distancing all at the same time. But, New Horizon Extension Homemakers Club has found a way to be able to meet and follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release.

AUGUST MEETING

In August, the group met at the White Hall City Park, under the pavilion where they could be 6 feet apart. Members elected Marion Shorey as the new vice president, as the former one had died.

"She'll be a good help to [President] Dot Hart and our EHC club," a spokeswoman said.

New Horizon's thought of the month of August was: "People who like to eat are always the best people."

The handy hint was: Use stainless steel cookware because nonstick pans can absorb gluten.

The inspiration was: Jeremiah 29:5: "Build houses and settle down; plant gardens and eat what they prod uce."

SEPTEMBER MEETING

In September, the group also met at the White Hall City Park at the pavilion. Hart opened the meeting.

The thought of the day was read by Mary Miller: "Drop shaming, blaming and stereotypes. Be prepared to listen, especially when you don't agree."

The handy hint was read by Wanda Kongenski: "Listen carefully. Pause and think before you speak. It's OK to disagree, but be sure to show respect for one another."

The inspiration was read by Sharon Johnson from Matthew 22:37-40: "Jesus said unto him, 'Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it: Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.'"

New Horizon women and youth have been making masks for various people in the community, including the Pine Bluff Police Department, the Department of Human Services and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

"It's good to see the young ladies -- Sarah and Sophie Gwin -- want to be a part in making masks for our community," the spokeswoman said.

New Horizon also approved a secret sister project. During the Christmas party, participants will bring a gift for the person whose name they pulled.

OCTOBER MEETING

The EHC meeting for Oct. 12 was held at St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church. Shorey opened the meeting. Miller read the thought for the day: "The world is a book, and those who do not travel, read only one page."

Gale Sales read the Handy Hint: "It's a good idea to research your destination and make a list of places to visit and activities to do."

Johnson read the inspiration from Psalms 121: 7-8: "The Lord keeps you from all harm and watches over your life. The Lord keeps watch over you as you come and go, both now and forever."

Johnson did the program on getaways and vacations.

"She had a lot of different ideas and did a great job on the program," the spokeswoman said. "With that being said, have you ever taken a day trip? A weekend getaway? There is so much in our beautiful state to see and do. Some of the ladies talked about some of the places that they have been to. And made a bucket list of some of the places that we'd like to go to in the future."

The group also held a work day and made no-sew blankets for the retired and senior volunteer program for Neighbor to Neighbor.