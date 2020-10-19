Jake Yurachek, son of UA

athletic director, arrested

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas linebacker Jake Yurachek, the son of UA Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, was arrested just after midnight on Sunday by the university's police department and now faces suspicion of DWI and other charges.

Yurachek and the the Razorbacks had just a few hours earlier nailed down the program's first SEC home victory since 2016, snapping a 12-game losing streak in such games with a 33-21 victory over Ole Miss at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Yurachek, 20, also faces charges of careless driving and possession of fraudulent identification in the incident, which occurred after a UAPD officer spotted Yurachek's Silverado truck strike a curb at the corner of Dickson Street and Harmon Avenue.

According to the UAPD report of the arrest, the officer smelled the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle after Yurachek was stopped and that he had bloodshot watery eyes.

The report states Yurachek produced a Texas driver's license that identified him as Hunter Yurachek. He was taken into the Washington County Detention Center after the arresting officer performed a field sobriety test. According to the report, Yurachek agreed to give a breath sample and produced a final reading of 0.178 on the blood alcohol count. The legal limit is 0.08.

Yurachek was booked into the detention center at 1:22 a.m. and released at 3:44 a.m. His bond was not posted on the detention center website.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette requested comment from UA Coach Sam Pittman on Sunday afternoon. There had been no response to the request as of Sunday evening.

Yurachek is facing a hearing this morning in Fayetteville District Court, and he has been assigned a trial date of Nov. 20 on the charges.

-- Tom Murphy