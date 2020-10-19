A far better method

Nineteen years later, visionaries are awakening to the futility of spending countless lives and resources waging wars to eliminate terrorism. The Nobel Prize Committee pointed out another way when Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Anderson announced the 2020 winner of the prestigious Peace Prize as the World Food Program (WFP), a UN project. When asked how food is linked with peace, her answer was that war and food are trapped in a vicious circle. War causes food insecurity and starvation, and extreme hunger often causes latent conflicts to erupt into violence and war.

WFP, the largest food distribution organization in the world, also has been instrumental in preventing the use of hunger as a weapon of war. WFP rescued over 100 million people nearing starvation around the world last year. The demand for food has grown in recent years and is expected to grow exponentially in the future due to wars and the pandemic. Nations are being asked to contribute generously toward eliminating hunger by 2030.

Maybe food would work better than weapons to bring about peace in the Middle East.

JEAN GORDON

Little Rock

Need rest from chaos

Four more years of someone who wraps himself in the flag, shreds the Constitution, uses the Bible, a church, and the White House as Hollywood stage props and pays virtually no taxes?

Let's see, over 216,000 dead in seven months from covid-19 plus over 7 million infected and still no national plan. The economy is in the worst shape since the Great Depression and we have a president who sells fear, lies (over 20,000 in less than four years) and national division. Trump inherited a growing economy. He didn't create it as he claims. Three other presidents since Eisenhower had better economies.

What if Trump had just told us the truth about the virus in early February as he did Bob Woodward and then marshalled the full weight of the federal government instead of pretending for six weeks the virus was not that big a deal and would disappear? How many lives (and jobs) would have been saved? Can you imagine FDR three weeks after Pearl Harbor turning the war over to the then 48 governors?

I believe Trump, with the help from Mitch McConnell, has undermined our 244-year-old republic that was once, as President Reagan said, a "shining city on the hill" for all the world to see and copy. Instead, "only I can fix it" Trump is destroying the very public institutions that have served us. His attacks on our voting system alone are doing more damage than Russia, China and Iran combined. It's not about MAGA; it's about a pathological liar and his ego.

I served in the U.S. military for over 30 years, and anyone who refuses to take responsibility and always blames others would not have lasted a month in any unit I served in.

Four more years of chaos and lying? Wake up, America!

JIM BODENHAMER

Mountain Home

Dictionary definition

If "Donald Trump" was an entry in the dictionary, the definition might read something like this: A person who seems to be mad at the world and is frequently verbally combative.

SHIRLEY HENDRICKS

Maumelle

Your vote will matter

Every day deaths from the virus rise. People ask what they can do. For starters, they can vote against every Republican running for office who's against wearing masks. If there are Democrats in that group, vote against them, too.

A lawsuit just ended that was brought by 18 legislators. I believe four members of that group have opponents. Believe me, there are a bunch of others who didn't join that group that also oppose wearing masks. They're our leaders. They're supposed to set an example. Do you know why they're doing that? I believe I do. It's because they think the people who elected them want them to. Yes, you can be mighty sure they like their jobs and they want to keep them. You can change that. Look at them. What are they saying? What are they doing? Do your homework.

People talk about their First Amendment rights. I don't think that amendment was intended to give anyone the right to kill someone or seriously endanger their health. Don't tell me that you know some of those people. Don't tell me they are basically good people. They felt fine when they went out. They would never have intentionally hurt anyone. Stop making excuses for them. Every day the newspaper may read like this. The man who shot and killed his wife had no idea there was a bullet in the gun. She's still dead.

Save yourself, your family and your friends. Avoid a business or a person who doesn't wear a mask. They're your enemy. Remember them. Vote legislators out who don't wear masks That you can do. Winter's coming. Perhaps you can make a dark day a little lighter.

BONNIE BARTON COOK

Fayetteville

He followed the law

I just don't understand the Democrats complaining about the president following the Constitution. They seem to fuss about anything he does, even when it's good for Americans. I don't think the president could do anything, even if it helps the Democrats, which would please them. He followed the Constitution by appointing an open seat in the Supreme Court to be filled by, I believe, most likely the smartest judge ever picked. She has also said she will follow the letter of the law as written, which upsets the Democrats because they want a judge that will say the the Constitution means such and such rather than the actual text.

I believe the Democrats, if they gain the White House, will drive our national debt to numbers that are unheard of, and the economy will sink. The Democrats want the federal government to bail out all these Democrat-run states that have made bad choices and continued to drive their states deeper into debt. Trump doesn't make me happy, but the other side scares me to death.

ROBERT MAYNARD

Hot Springs