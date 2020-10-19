Police: Little Rock man shot in leg Monday morning

A Little Rock man was shot Monday morning, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Paul Williams, 21, was found at 8500 Keller Drive with a gunshot wound to his upper thigh. He was transported to Baptist Medical Center for surgery. Williams' wound was not life-threatening, police said.

Officers had been called to 101 Ellis Drive about 1:12 a.m. Monday on a shots fired call where they discovered apparent bullet damage to windows and some cars parked nearby. They also discovered shell casings and vehicle damage on the 100 block of Gilbert Drive and found shell casings in the vicinity of John Barrow Road and West Markham Street and John Barrow and Clover Hill roads.