Police: Dump truck strikes pedestrian along I-30 access road

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A pedestrian was seriously injured Monday morning when he was clipped by a dump truck in Little Rock, police said.
The man, whose name wasn't immediately released, was walking alongside the Interstate 30 access road near Murray Street when he was struck, Lt. Casey Clark said.
Police responded to the crash shortly after 6 a.m., dispatch records show.
